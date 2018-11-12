Win is a win for ‘Skins, no matter how ugly

The box score was unsightly, but the final score tells the only story that ultimately mattered in Washington's road win at Tampa Bay Sunday, George Wallace explains.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a pass as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

WASHINGTON — It doesn’t matter how you win a game on any given Sunday, all that matters is that you win it. That’s what the Redskins did on Sunday.

They came into the game missing three starting offensive lineman and a host of other starters, were out-gained by 215 yards, gave up almost 400 yards passing and 501 total yards.

None of that mattered as they beat the Bucs 16-3 and are now 6-3 while maintaining a lead in the NFC East for a sixth consecutive week. Tampa Bay committed the unforced errors and cost themselves a chance at a win, while the Redskins’ defense had the ultimate bend but don’t break mentality and came out on top.

Tampa Bay had five trips to the red zone and had only a field goal to show for it.

The Redskins forced four turnovers, watched Tampa miss two field goals and — more importantly — didn’t commit a turnover themselves.

The talk all week was about the offensive line losing two starters for the season due to injury and already missing Trent Williams. The patchwork line held up quite well as the Redskins ran for 116 yards, with Adrian Peterson accounting for 68 yards on 19 carries. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan deserves a ton of credit getting this unit ready to play with all the new pieces.

Jay Gruden and his entire staff deserve praise for having this team prepared to play this week. They were coming off an embarrassing 38-14 loss at home to Atlanta and dealing with the loss of starters left and right , but somehow they were prepared to go on the road and play a football game that very well could be the turning point of their season.

Help is on the way as Trent Williams, Chris Thompson and Jamison Crowder should all be set to return to the lineup shortly. The real question is, can this team hold on and use this formula to continue to win games?

Only time will tell, but right now the formula is working and there is no need to apologize for it.

