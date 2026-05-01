What to wear in 2026: Why weddings and graduations call for different looks

DC style for weddings and graduations in 2026 leans polished and intentional, balancing elevated looks with comfort.

Details of bright beautiful pastel tones dress collection in show room(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ekaterina Aleshinskaya) Details of bright beautiful pastel tones dress collection in show room(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Ekaterina Aleshinskaya) This content was sponsored by ZIPS Cleaners.

In the D.C. region, where formal events range from embassy receptions to rooftop ceremonies, wedding styles in 2026 are leaning toward a more polished, understated look.

According to experts, the emphasis is less on making a bold statement and more on thoughtful presentation, showing up in outfits that feel intentional and appropriate.

For women, that starts with fabric.

Flowing materials like silk, satin and fine knits are dominating the landscape, creating movement and softness.

There’s a noticeable shift away from heavy embellishments and loud sparkle.

“It’s more about a soft glow than a high shine,” said Kara Allan, a well-known personal stylist in the D.C. area. “The goal is to create a look that feels effortless.”

Color trends are also evolving.

Deep jewel tones like emerald, wine and midnight blue are expected to be everywhere this season.

Metallic accents, particularly gold, silver and bronze, are still popular, but are used to complement rather than dominate an outfit.

Classic neutrals like black, ivory and navy remain staples, particularly for more formal or black-tie weddings.

But the wedding invitation should always guide the final decision.

Whether the event calls for full formal wear or something more relaxed, the goal is to align with the tone while still looking “elevated and appropriate” for the venue and time of day, according to Allan.

Tailored, but relaxed

For men, the trend is all about tailoring that feels modern and wearable.

Suits and tuxedos are expected to fit well without being too restrictive.

“You want tailored, but not too stiff, like you can’t move, because you may be dancing at some point during the reception,” explained Allan. “You want it to be really nice and tailored but not suffocating.”

The color palette remains traditional, with black, navy and charcoal paired with crisp white or tonal shirts.

Across the board, for both women and men, the guiding principle is restraint.

Wedding guests are expected to look their best, but not at the expense of the couple getting married.

“You want to look amazing, but you should not be calling too much attention to yourself,” Allan said. “You’re supporting somebody else’s spotlight.”

Weddings vs. graduations

Dressing for the moment rather than for attention becomes even more important when comparing wedding attire to graduations.

While both occasions call for dressing up, the mindset behind each is very different.

Weddings are structured celebrations centered on a couple.

Graduations are often longer, less predictable events that require a more practical approach to dressing.

“At a wedding, you’re celebrating the event and a new chapter in someone’s life,” said Allan. “At a graduation, you’re showing up as yourself, but a more polished version.”

Wedding attire tends to be more elevated, in what Allan described as a “fantasy” version of personal style.

Graduation outfits need to strike a balance between looking put-together and staying comfortable over several hours.

Why graduations call for comfort

Comfort is a major factor, particularly when it comes to footwear.

Graduations often involve extended periods of sitting, standing and walking, sometimes across large campuses or outdoor venues.

Choosing shoes that can hold up throughout the day is important, especially when navigating stairs, crowds or uneven ground.

There’s also the issue of environment.

Many graduations take place outdoors in late spring, where temperatures can vary significantly from morning to afternoon.

Dressing in layers or choosing breathable fabrics can make a noticeable difference.

“You don’t want to be too warm or not warm enough and be stuck that way for the whole event,” Allan said.

As for style, graduation attire falls somewhere between business and semi-formal.

Showing up in black-tie attire would feel out of place, just as overly casual clothing would miss the mark. The goal is to look prepared and respectful of the occasion without overdoing it.

Ultimately, both weddings and graduations come down to understanding the moment.

Weddings call for an elevated look that complements the celebration without overshadowing it.

Graduations require a more grounded approach, blending style with practicality for a day that can be long, active and unpredictable.

“In both cases, the most successful outfits are the ones that feel intentional,” said Allan. “They should be thoughtfully put together, reflecting both your personal style and an awareness of the setting.”