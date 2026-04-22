What you need to know when looking at solar in 2026?

Meteorologist Wyatt Everhart, advisor for Solar Energy World, talks about some of the hottest topics surrounding solar for homeowners in 2026.

This content is sponsored by Solar Energy World.

Solar power – it’s a topic that sparks the imagination of what’s possible in our energy future.

But the big question for many, is it really a better way to get the energy we all need?

In our latest interview on WTOP, meteorologist Wyatt Everhart, advisor for Solar Energy World, talks about some of the hottest topics surrounding solar for homeowners in 2026.

Q: Before we dive in too much on the topic at hand, Wyatt, give us just a little bit of background on yourself? How did you get into solar and why is it so important to you?

A: Well, I grew up in this area, closer to the beach in Fenwick Island, DE. But, you know, after the Coast Guard, after college on the G.I. Bill, I ended up going into weather and working as a broadcast meteorologist, all over the country really, for about 20 years. But, towards the end of that time, I was finishing up at my last station in Baltimore and thinking, what industry should I get into next? And I just couldn’t get the idea out of my head that, solar power, harnessing the incredible power of the sun for our energy, just seemed like an idea whose time had come! So, I joined Solar Energy World, headquartered in Maryland, at that point, which was 2019, and have been there almost 8 years now, helping thousands of homeowners make the shift to cleaner, cheaper power!

Q: Earth Day is in April – and you know – there’s a thought out there I think, that most people just decide to look into solar for the environmental benefits, is that true?

A: So the idea some may have of going solar “just to help the environment” is kind of a misconception. What really drives the solar option are the savings you can achieve versus just staying utility power. For example, I’ve had solar on my own house for more than 5 years in Maryland, and it works great to cut back your power bill, let me tell you! Sometimes, unfortunately, solar does get caught up in political debate, but despite that, we find that across the spectrum, remains huge! So, to be sure, some are motivated by the idea that more solar means less coal, cleaner air and cleaner water. But a cheaper power source motivates just about anyone who pays utility bills. Then there’s also the appeal of gaining some energy independence for your home, which is especially true if you add battery back-up to your system to get through power outrages.

Q: One other hot topic, artificial intelligence, love it or hate it, many experts agree we are just going to continue to see it grow more rapidly. How are all these new AI data centers – especially here in the DMV region – likely to affect our electric bills?

A: Look, no doubt that AI is truly the “new frontier” – and some people love it, some people aren’t so comfortable with it! But hey – like it or not – two things we know, (1) there are more power-hungry data centers than ever – especially here and along the central East Coast, and (2) there are many, many more being built. And so, look, you must understand, the amount of power even a single AI Data center consumes is enormous! Like, think of the equivalent of a smaller city’s power demand in some cases, and that’s for just one AI data center! So, what’s that really mean? Well, that old economic law, “Supply and Demand” – it cannot be avoided! So, more AI Data Centers equals more demand, which equals even higher prices for the same energy. This is one key reason why many of the experts are projecting that our electricity prices and power bills are likely to keep climbing even higher into 2026 and beyond. So bottom line, utility bills are already too high and why take a chance on them shooting even higher when you could shift to solar for your home, do it for literally for zero dollars up front, and ultimately pay less to produce your own clean energy.

Q: Lastly, there have been a lot of energy policy changes, particularly at the federal level in the past year. Did people out there, who haven’t gone solar yet, “miss out” on solar in some way because of that? Or to put it another way, is solar “still worth it” in 2026?

A: Assuming your property has good access to the sun, yes, solar is still definitely “worth it” in 2026! Also, people who haven’t gone solar yet certainly didn’t “miss the boat,” we’ll just be charting a slightly different course for them to save the most in some cases.

Consider the following in 2026: 1) There are still a significant number of state & local incentives available to homeowners, depending on their specific county and state. 2) the federal commercial solar tax credit continues this year, and you can still capture that benefit, even on a private residential home, through one of our very popular “zero up front cost” Solar Energy World saving programs. This is where we build the exact same high quality system for you as if you bought it outright (including our premium aesthetics), but the program underwriter, who qualifies for that federal commercial tax credit, they effectively pass that savings on to you with that zero up front cost plus lowered monthly electricity payments vs what you are currently paying for utility power.

So you definitely did not miss the boat, in fact, never a better time to shift to solar power! But of course, one caveat, you always want to look into this with reputable, top-ranked solar installer like Solar Energy World, and be sure to go with a company who provides both an industry leading warranty and the financial stability to ensure your system produces the power and the savings you expect it to, year after year!

For more information, give Solar Energy World a quick call at 855-SOLAR-FM or visit SolarEnergyWorld.com/WTOP for your utility power savings estimate, along with a free custom solar design for your property!

Be sure to follow our new series on WTOP, Powered Up by Solar Energy World!