Reliability in Motion: How the 66 Express is transforming travel in Northern Virginia

This content was provided by I-66 Express Mobility Partners.

The 66 Express Outside the Beltway has emerged as one of the most transformative transportation projects in Northern Virginia’s modern history. Since opening ahead of schedule on November 22, 2022, this 22.5-mile dynamically tolled corridor has redefined how people and goods move between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville in western Prince William County.

Now fully operational for more than two and a half years, the 66 Express continues to deliver on its promise: improving regional mobility, supporting economic growth, and creating long-term benefits for the communities it serves. From enhancing daily commutes to supporting local nonprofits, the 66 Express has proven that smart infrastructure investments can create measurable, meaningful impact.

Reliable commutes that keep Northern Virginia moving

Designed to maintain free-flowing traffic at highway speeds 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the 66 Express has significantly improved travel reliability across both the express and general-purpose lanes of I-66.

Whether you drive a work van, big rig, motorcycle, travel solo, or carpool, the 66 Express offers a faster, more predictable route across the region. Each month, more than 1.5 million trips are taken on the corridor, including over 27,000 commuter transit trips provided by OmniRide and Fairfax Connector. Buses travel toll-free in the express lanes, helping ensure transit remains efficient and accessible. Together, these numbers reflect the corridor’s growing role in efficiently moving more people—not just more vehicles—through Northern Virginia.

This increased person-throughput has come with real performance improvements. Peak-period travel speeds now average 68 mph on the express lanes and 50 mph on the general-purpose lanes—a dramatic improvement over the 31 mph average prior to the Express Lanes’ debut. Commute times have been cut by more than half, with travel along the 22.5-mile corridor decreasing from 44 minutes to just 19 minutes in the express lanes. Travel times have also improved in the general-purpose lanes, with a 40% decrease in trip duration.

Faster, more reliable, and less stressful: that’s the daily experience now available to those who choose the 66 Express.

Delivering economic growth — without costing Virginia taxpayers

The 66 Express Outside the Beltway was delivered through a public-private partnership (P3) between the Commonwealth of Virginia and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP), a consortium of global infrastructure leaders Cintra, Meridiam, and APG. With over $4 billion in private investment over the term of the 50-year contract, this project stands as one of the largest P3 transportation undertakings in the United States.

The economic benefits began even before the roadway opened. From the 2017 groundbreaking through project delivery in 2022, the initiative generated $4.9 billion in economic impact and created more than 26,300 full-time equivalent jobs across Northern Virginia, including numerous opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, and vendors.

In addition to construction investment, I-66 EMP made an upfront concession fee payment of $579 million that funded over a dozen additional infrastructure improvements in the corridor—including the new $43 million, 820-space Monument Drive Commuter Parking Garage and Transit Center near Fairfax Corner. This key transit hub built by Fairfax County DOT, was wholly funded through that concession payment.

Looking ahead, the concessionaire will contribute more than $690 million (net present value) in ongoing investments during the contract term, with about half dedicated to future corridor enhancements and the other half to expanding and operating mass transit services.

Looking ahead, I-66 EMP will continue to invest hundreds of millions in future corridor enhancements and public transit improvements—without relying on Virginia taxpayer dollars. These contributions are built into the long-term public-private partnership and will grow over time as the corridor evolves to meet the region’s needs.

A safety-first approach — on every trip

Safety is a central pillar of I-66 EMP’s mission. In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Virginia State Police (VSP), the 66 Express is actively maintained and monitored to ensure a secure driving experience for all users.

Specially equipped incident response vehicles patrol the roadway, offering free, rapid-response roadside assistance for everything from flat tires to battery jumps. Responding to more than 500 calls monthly, these teams average a response time of under five minutes.

I-66 EMP is fully responsible for operations and maintenance of the express lanes, including all winter-weather response. Our dedicated snow-removal fleet is designed for efficiency, with plows that clear a full lane and shoulder in a single pass. While VDOT handles snow removal for the general-purpose lanes, I-66 EMP manages the express lanes independently. A joint snow operations plan ensures close coordination with VDOT for shared ramps and access points—keeping travel safe and seamless in every storm.

Reconstructed from the ground up, the corridor incorporates innovative road-building techniques, such as seamless pavement, to improve ride quality and safety. Additional safety features include modernized interchanges and auxiliary lanes to assist with safer merges between exits.

Our commitment to safety is embodied in our roadway maintenance team’s motto: #AlwaysSafeAlwaysReady.

Investing in communities across the corridor

The 66 Express Outside the Beltway isn’t just a transportation project—it’s a community partner. Even before operations began, I-66 EMP initiated long-term partnerships with nonprofit organizations throughout Fairfax, Prince William, and surrounding counties.

These partnerships support vital causes including public education (with an emphasis on STEM), food security, environmental sustainability, military and veteran support, and teen driver safety.

To date, I-66 EMP has contributed over $600,000 in direct philanthropic funding. Beyond financial support, employees regularly volunteer their time—staffing food pantries, supporting back-to-school drives, judging science fairs, and participating in local park cleanups.

Through these efforts, the operator of the 66 Express demonstrates a deep commitment to improving life for residents both on and off the road. It’s all part of the company’s broader initiative: #66ExpressCares.

Looking Ahead: The road to continued progress

As demand for predictable, high-speed travel continues to grow, the 66 Express remains at the forefront of regional mobility solutions. With more trips taken each month, expanded economic activity, and deepening community connections, the 66 Express is positioned not just as a road—but as a long-term driver of progress for Northern Virginia.

To learn more about how the 66 Express is redefining travel in the region, visit Ride66Express.com.

Guess less. Go Express.