Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center honored with award for reducing patient waiting times

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has been recognized for its efforts to drive down patient waiting times in its emergency department, earning a prestigious award from US Acute Care Solutions (USACS).

The hospital was given the “No Patient Left Behind” Exceptional Achievement and Site Transformation award, which was introduced by USACS in 2024 to honor teams making impactful improvements at hospitals along the East Coast.

Fort Washington Medical Center’s emergency department is among the first to receive the recognition, credited for implementing significant front-end enhancements aimed at streamlining patient intake, reducing bottlenecks and ensuring that those in need of urgent care are seen quickly.

“This award is a testament to Fort Washington Medical Center’s commitment to delivering exceptional emergency care while focusing on safety and quality, to ensure patients receive the best care possible,” said Dr. Amit Kalaria, USACS regional vice president and an emergency medicine physician with the Adventist HealthCare system.

“No one should feel like they have to leave the emergency department without the care they need,” added Kalaria.

As the largest physician-owned provider of integrated acute care medicine, USACS partners with hospitals around the country, including Fort Washington Medical Center, to enhance emergency and acute care services.

The ongoing transformation

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has undergone a remarkable transformation as it continues working to reduce healthcare disparities in southern Prince George’s County, offering residents medical care close to home so they don’t have to travel to other Maryland counties, Virginia, or D.C.

As part of its transformation, the hospital conducted process mapping to identify bottlenecks in patient flow.

It led to the implementation of a Vertical Care Unit (VCU), designed to streamline patient flow, reduce wait times and provide faster access to care.

Unlike the traditional approach that relies solely on bedside treatment, the hospital’s VCU allows medical care to be administered to patients with less severe conditions who can remain upright and sit in chairs.

After being treated, patients are moved to a “results pending area,” where they wait for their test results.

The goal of the VCU is to have patients evaluated by a doctor and awaiting results within 30 minutes or less, maximizing space and getting patients home faster.

“We’re sitting at the top in terms of our throughput and increase in patient satisfaction,” said Dr. Monique McCray, who joined Fort Washington Medical Center in June of last year.

Reducing wait times in the emergency department is critical for hospitals, as it directly impacts patient care, operational efficiency and community trust.

Before the VCU was introduced, the hospital faced significantly longer wait times.

Longer waits increase the likelihood that patients will leave without being seen, leading to dissatisfaction and a higher percentage of patients leaving untreated.

“The number of patients who left without being seen went down from double digits to now world-class,” McCray said. “It really speaks to the great job that this hospital is doing.”

The VCU accommodates patients with a range of medical conditions, from ankle sprains to abdominal pain and more.

“Our team of physicians, nurses and ancillary staff came together to innovate a solution and succeeded,” said McCray. “It has been incredibly gratifying and uplifting.”

Patients who arrive at Fort Washington Medical Center for emergency care are currently seen in under one hour, while the average ER wait time in Maryland is more than four hours, according to a report from Maryland Matters.

A culture of excellence

The VCU wasn’t the only factor in reducing wait times at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center.

It was a combination of initiatives, which included adjusting clinician shift schedules to ensure optimal staffing during peak hours, collaborating with nursing to develop effective protocols and providing ongoing education to all staff to align everyone with the hospital’s goals.

“It’s really important that patients have an excellent experience and let others know that we are providing exceptional care here,” McCray said. “If everyone is invested in the success of this hospital and we avoid siloed efforts, we will succeed.”

Like many hospitals around the country, Fort Washington Medical Center faces the challenge of expanding capacity to meet the region’s rapidly growing healthcare demands.

By fast-tracking patients and addressing conditions before they get worse, the hospital can ensure that more people receive prompt treatment, leading to better clinical outcomes.

It’s an approach that simultaneously improves patient care and bolsters the hospital’s reputation within the community, encouraging more local residents to seek medical attention when they really need it.

As Fort Washington Medical Center expands its capabilities and strives for excellence, its efforts to improve the overall patient experience are proving to be impactful.

McCray said the future looks bright as the hospital continues on its upward trajectory.

“Morale is high and there is a drive for continued improvement,” McCray said. “We are overwhelmingly grateful for this opportunity to serve the Fort Washington community.”