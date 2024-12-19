DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL, NHL or NBA to Win $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Meanwhile, new users in select states will secure this $150 bonus instantly (AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, WV). There is no shortage of options this week with the NBA, NFL, NHL, college football, college basketball and more.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for players with this new promo. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to secure this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Players in select states will win the $150 bonus instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $150 Bonus for Any Sport

This is a straightforward opportunity for players to cure the midweek blues. Remember, new users can secure a $150 bonus with a $5 bet on any game. There are options in the NFL, NHL, NBA, college football and college basketball throughout the week.

Players in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, WV) will win the bonus bets instantly. Anyone in a different state will need to pick a winner to get the bonuses. Still, this is a massive boost that players can apply to any game.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Register here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NFL, NHL, NBA, college basketball, college football or any other sport.

Players in select states will win the $150 bonus instantly (AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, WV)

Bettors in other states will need to pick a winner to secure the $150 bonus.

What’s Coming Up This Weekend

The NFL and NBA will return on Thursday night, but don’t forget about the NHL, college football and college basketball. December is a great month to be a sports fan. Bettors can start with this new sign-up bonus before checking out the other ways to bet in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Check out the different boosts and bonuses available in the app. There is no shortage of options for players this week.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.