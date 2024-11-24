Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can turn a $5…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can turn a $5 wager on any of Sunday’s remaining NFL Week 12 games into a $150 bonus with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Click here to sign up for an account and get a 30x return in bonus bets with a winning wager.







Prospective bettors who win their first $5 bet on any NFL Week 12 game will secure a $150 bonus. These bonus bets will then be eligible for use on games in the NFL and any other league this week.

Two of the biggest NFL Week 12 games remain as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. If your first $5 bet wins, you’ll walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5, win $150 if your bet on 49ers-Packers or Eagles-Rams wins.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for 49ers-Packers, Eagles-Rams

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass In-App Promos Rob Gronkowski Parlay, NFL Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost, Up & Adams Same-Game Parlay Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 24, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

FanDuel Sportsbook’s bet $5, win $150 bonus offer essentially gives new users a 30-1 odds boost for any market. Since your first bet needs to win for the bonus to convey, it makes sense to wager on a market with relatively safe odds of winning. For example, while the Packers are a -280 favorite to win on the moneyline, you could instead get -700 odds on Jordan Love to throw for 175+ passing yards.

Keep in mind that you’re not limited to betting on a moneyline or even a game market like the spread or total points. You could wager on a player like Saquon Barkley or Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown. Just remember that your first bet needs to win for the $150 bonus to convey.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook only takes a few minutes. If you follow the instructions below, you’ll win a $150 bonus with a winning wager:

Sign up here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer.

to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Make an initial deposit of $10+ to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice and place a $5+ bet on any market.

If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets. This would convey in addition to getting back your first cash wager along with a cash profit.

More Offers and NBA League Pass

It’s important to note that in addition to playing for a potential $150 bonus, you’ll earn three month of NBA League Pass win or lose. If you’re looking for more ways to bet on the NFL, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered. The NFL Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost promo comes with a 25% profit boost token that you can apply to a 3+ leg same-game parlay or SGP+ bet for NFL Week 12. There’s also the Rob Gronkowski Parlay, which includes the following markets at +958 odds:

De’Von Achane to score a TD

Joe Mixon to score a TD

Amon-Ra St. Brown to score a TD

Justin Jefferson to score a TD

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.