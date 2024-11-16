Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A huge UFC 309 card is set to go down tonight at…

A huge UFC 309 card is set to go down tonight at Madison Square Garden. Players who sign up here for the new DraftKings UFC promo will earn a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ bet on any bout.







New users who register through the DraftKings UFC promo links on this page will not need to enter a promo code. Those who sign up today and bet $5+ on UFC 309 will earn a $200 guaranteed bonus for the bout of their choice.

The main card begins with a catchweight bout between Mauricio Ruffy and James Llontop. In the lone women’s matchup of the night, Karine Silva will take on Viviane Araujo. After that, Bo Nickal and Paul Craig will clash in a middleweight bout. Then, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will battle in a lightweight bout. Finally, heavyweight champion Jon Jones will look to defend his title against Stipe Miocic.

DraftKings UFC Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Jones-Miocic

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Dynasty Rewards, UFC 309 Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the few guaranteed bonus offers in legal online sports betting. Given the fact that the offer’s landing page shows an end date of Sunday night, it’s entirely possible tonight is one of your final opportunities to lock-in a $200 guaranteed bonus. With that in mind, now’s a great time to sign up for an account.

The good news is that you can wager on a fighter or bout market in any of the main card bouts. That means you could wager $5 on James Llontop to win his bout or Viviane Araujo to land more strikes than Karine Silva. Win or lose, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets. You could then use those bonus bets on the Oliveira-Chandler and Jones-Miocic bouts.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings UFC Promo

Registering for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook is a simply process. If you want to get in on the action with DraftKings, complete the steps below:

to unlock this DraftKings UFC promo. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create a password for your account.

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method.

Select any UFC 309 bout.

Wager $5 or more on the bout of your choice.

Win or lose, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager settles as a win, you’ll also get back your stake along with cash winnings.

UFC 309 Promos

There are two tremendous in-app promos available for UFC 309. The first is the Jones vs. Miocic Profit Boost promo. This offer will credit your account with a profit boost for any qualifying wager with minim odds of -200. There’s also the UFC 309 Parlay Profit boost promo. This offer comes with a profit boost that you can apply to a qualifying UFC 309 parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx bet. Keep in mind that the minimum odds of each leg must bet -250 or longer.

