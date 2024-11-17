Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A must-see matchup takes place this afternoon as Patrick Mahomes and the…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A must-see matchup takes place this afternoon as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200, you’ll get a $200 bonus with a $10+ wager.







Prospective bettors can unlock a no-brainer bet $10, get $200 bonus offer for the NFL today. Players who use BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 when signing up will activate this promo. Players outside of AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA can instead unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Two of the best teams in the NFL will go head-to-head in Buffalo, as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the 8-2 Bills. This matchup could very well be a preview of the AFC Championship Game. As such, the expectation is that there will be a ton of eyes on this one. Your first $10+ wager on the game will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA to bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets. Click here and use BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 to get a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL Week 11 game.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Score $200 Chiefs-Bills Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 17, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 bonus offer has been wildly popular over the past few weeks. However, there’s always a chance that this offer could go away at any point, so if you’ve been holding off signing up, today could be a fantastic day to register for an account and activate the no-brainer promo.

You’ll get to select any game or player prop with this offer. That means you could wager $10 on the Bills to win, the Chiefs to cover the spread, or the teams to go over the total points line. If you want to bet $10 on Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen to throw for 3+ touchdowns, that’s available as well. Win or lose, you’ll secure $200 in bonus bets.

How to Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

It will only take a few minutes to sign up for a BetMGM account. If you want to get in on the action today, complete the steps below:

Click here to register for an account.

to register for an account. Enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, date of birth, phone number, and residential address.

Add at least $10 to your account to unlock this offer.

Choose the Chiefs-Bills game or another matchup.

Wager $10 or more on any qualifying market.

Win or lose, BetMGM will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. If your bet wins, you’ll also secure a cash profit along with your initial stake.

Unlock a $1,500 First-Bet Offer for Any NFL Game

Although players in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA have a bet and get offer, it’s important to note that there’s another offer available to players in all states with the BetMGM app. This $1,500 first-bet offer comes with what is essentially two opportunities to earn your first win. In the event that your initial cash wager loses, you’d receive a bonus bet refund. For example, if you bet $600 on the Chiefs to win, but they lose, BetMGM would issue a $600 bonus bet refund.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.