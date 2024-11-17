Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek One of the biggest no-brainer offers for the NFL ends tonight. If…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek One of the biggest no-brainer offers for the NFL ends tonight. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200, your first $10 wager on any game will earn you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA will activate a bet $10, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for NFL Week 11. Players in other states can use promo code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet for any game.

Week 11 features some huge matchups like Ravens-Steelers and Seahawks-49ers. In what’s arguably the biggest game of the day, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. A $10 bet on any game will earn you a $200 guaranteed bonus today.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Last Chance for $200 NFL Promo

One of the best things about BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 bonus offer is that it allows for players to choose any NFL game today. You’ll also get to choose from a wide array of game and player props. No matter how your first bet settles, you walk away with a 20x return in bonus bets.

You could opt to wager $10 on the San Francisco 49ers to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks or the Buffalo Bills to cover the spread against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. If you want to bet $10 on Lamar Jackson to throw for 2+ passing TDs or take Patrick Mahomes to throw for 300+ yards, you can. Remember, if your bet wins, you’ll get back your stake, a cash profit, and the $200 guaranteed bonus.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. Here’s how to get in on the action today:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, birthdate, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with legal online sports betting.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Choose any NFL game.

Place a $10+ wager on a qualifying betting market.

No matter how your first cash bet settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll also get back your state along with cash winnings.

Snag a $1,500 First-Bet Offer for NFL Sunday

BetMGM’s first-bet offer is available for new players to take advantage of in any state where the app is accessible. This $1,500 first-bet offer represents a significant increase over similar $1,000 promos from Caesars, ESPN BET, and bet365. What that means is that if you want to wager any amount up to $1,500 on an NFL game today, you’ll either secure a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

