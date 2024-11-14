Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Football fans can sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to bet…

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will head to Lincoln Financial Field to face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. A victory will give the winning side sole possession of first place in the NFC East. A $10 bet is all it takes to earn a $200 guaranteed bonus tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 WSH-PHI TNF Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 13, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has two of the best new user offers in the industry. Players in any state with the app can activate a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is detailed a bit later on. The no-brainer offer, however, is a bet $10 get $200 bonus promo. This offer is only available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

You’ll be able to choose from a wide array of game and player markets with BetMGM. This includes taking the Eagles to win, the Commanders to cover the spread, or the teams to go over the total points line. If you want to bet $10 on Jayden Daniels to throw for 250+ yards or Saquon Barkley to score the first TD of the game, that’s available as well. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

It only takes a few minutes to sign up for a BetMGM account. If you want to get in on the action with this bet $10, get $200 bonus offer, complete the steps below:

Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Confirm your location.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the Commanders-Eagles game.

Wager $10 or more on any qualifying TNF market.

Win or lose, you’ll secure $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on the NFL, NBA, and NHL, as well as the Paul vs. Tyson bout and UFC 309.

Secure a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

BetMGM has the most lucrative new user offer in legal online sports betting. This includes a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. In the event that your first cash wager loses, BetMGM will issue up to $1,500 back to your account in bonus bets. You could then use the bonus bets on games in any league this week. Winning your first bet, on the other hand, will earn you back your stake along with a cash profit.

