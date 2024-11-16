Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic enter the octagon tonight with the heavyweight…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic enter the octagon tonight with the heavyweight title on the line. Signing up here and entering BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 will unlock a bet $10, get $200 bonus offer in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA will secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $10+ bet on UFC 309. Players in other states can use promo code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer.

There are five bouts on the main card, including a lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The most notable matchup, however, is the heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. A $10 bet on any bout will unlock a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets for UFC 309. Register here with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 to lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer for the bout of your choice.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 UFC 309 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s bet $10, get $200 bonus offer is arguably the best new user promo in the business. That’s because few legal online sportsbooks offer a guaranteed bonus. Bettors in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA can turn a $10 wager on any UFC 309 bout into a $200 bonus win or lose.

It’s important to note that you’ll have a ton of fight and fighter markets to choose from tonight. If you want to place a simple $10 wager on James Llontop to beat Mauricio Ruffy in the first main card bout, you can. If you want to wager $10 on Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler to go the distance, that’s available as well. Win or lose, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

It will only take a few minutes to sign up for a BetMGM account. Here’s how to get in on the action for UFC 309:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with your email address and a password.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Navigate to the UFC 309 bout of your choice.

Place a $10+ wager on a qualifying market.

No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll lock-in a $200 return in bonus bets. Plus, you can earn a cash profit if your bet wins.

Secure a $1,500 First-Bet Offer for UFC 309

The good news for players outside of AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA is that there is another offer available to them. This comes in the form of a $1,500 first-bet offer. What that means is if you wager any amount up to $1,500 on UFC 309 and your bet loses, BetMGM will give you a second chance in bonus bets. For example, if you wager $500 on Viviane Araujo to win, but she loses, you’d receive a $500 return in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.