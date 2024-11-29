Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Football fans can use BetMGM bonus…

Any prospective bettor who signs up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for use on any Black Friday NBA matchup or Raiders-Chiefs. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your account with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

In the lone NFL game of the day, AFC West rivals will go head-to-head, as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Elsewhere, ten NBA Cup games will tip-off, including Knicks-Hornets, Pelicans-Grizzlies, Clippers-Timberwolves, Celtics-Bulls, and Thunder-Lakers.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any Black Friday NFL or NBA game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Unlock $1.5K Black Friday NFL, NBA Promo

As a new sports bettor, there’s no worse feeling than losing your first bet and having nothing to show for it. BetMGM has taken that possibility off the table with their $1,500 first-bet offer. New users who sign up for this promo will get to wager up to $1,500 knowing that if their bet wins, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. You’ll get to choose from a wide range of game and player markets.

If, for example, you want to wager $600 on the Raiders to cover the spread or Patrick Mahomes to throw for 250+ yards, you can. Winning that first bet will earn you back your $600 stake along with cash winnings. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive $600 in bonus bets that can then be used on games in any league this week, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and more.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

If you want to get in on the action with BetMGM, you’ll need to complete a few simple steps. Here’s how to set up an account today:

Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter an email address and create a password for your account.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to any of today’s NBA games or Raiders-Chiefs.

Place your first bet of up to $1,500.

BetMGM will return your stake along with a cash profit if your first bet wins. If it loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD Scorer Promo

If you’re looking for yet another way to bet on the NFL today, check out the promotions section of the app. There you will find the Second Chance Touchdown Scorer promo. This offer is a rare one that offers a cash refund instead of bonus bets if your qualifying wager settles as a loss. The mechanics of this offer are simple. If you bet on a first TD scorer prop, but your player scores the second TD of the game instead of the first, BetMGM will return your cash wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.