Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Sports bettors can dive into a…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Sports bettors can dive into a massive NFL Sunday with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Clicking here and using this code will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for use on any NFL Week 12 matchup.







Any new player who registers with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is backed with bonus bets. If your first NFL Week 12 bet loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

There are plenty of intriguing games to bet on today. In an NFC East clash, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders. In the AFC West, the Denver Broncos will head to Las Vegas to square off against the Raiders. In the late afternoon window, the Green Bay Packers will play host to the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to lock-in a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL Week 12 matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $1.5K NFL Week 12 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On November 24, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is no larger first-bet offer in the business than this $1,500 one from BetMGM. Most legal online sportsbooks with a similar offer will issue up to $1,000 in bonus bets after a loss, but BetMGM has upped the ante all the way to $1,500. In the event that your first cash wager loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets to your account.

Game and player props are eligible for this offer. That means you could bet $100 on the Bears to cover the spread at home against the Vikings or the Cowboys and Commanders to go over the total points line. If you want to wager $800 on Saquon Barkley to score the first TD of the game on Sunday Night Football, that’s available as well. Losing your first bet will earn you back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering with BetMGM is a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action with BetMGM, complete the steps below:

Sign up here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a $10+ deposit via the account funding method of your choice.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

If your initial cash wager of up to $1,500 wins, you’ll receive a cash profit along with your initial stake. If your first cash wager loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second Chance TD Scorer Promo

BetMGM has one of the best in-app promos available anywhere. The Second Chance TD Scorer offer requires bettors to choose a pre-live first TD scorer in any game. If the player fails to score the first touchdown, but finds the end zone second, BetMGM will issue a cash refund of the stake. It’s worth noting that virtually every in-app promo in online sports betting only comes with bonus bet backing, making this promo even more enticing.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.