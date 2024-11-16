Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek UFC 309 features a massive heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek UFC 309 features a massive heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden tonight. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’ll secure a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any bout.







New players who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get to choose between a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. Either promo can be applied to Jones-Miocic or any other bout on the main card.

The thing to keep in mind about activating either offer for UFC 309 is that you can wager on the bout of your choice. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler last met at UFC 262, which saw Oliveira win the vacated lightweight title. This matchup will serve as something of a co-main event with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet offer for any UFC 309 bout.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Jones-Miocic UFC 309 Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 100% Parlay Profit Boost, Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts for the NFL, NFL Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On November 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has put together two offers that are at or near the top of their respective categories. On one hand, players can wager $5 or more on any market in the bout of their choice and win $150 in bonus bets no matter what. That instant 30x return in bonus bets is massive for any new player. The second choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. With this offer, you’ll be able to place a wager knowing that if it loses, you’ll receive a second chance in bonus bets.

There are plenty of betting markets to choose from with either offer. This includes being able to wager $5 on Michael Chandler to win or Charles Oliveira to land more significant strikes. With the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer, you’d secure those bonus bets win or lose. If you want to wager $700 on Jon Jones to win via knockout, you’ll either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account should only take a few minutes. Here’s how to get in on the action for UFC 309 and more:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter the required information, including your full name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Choose a deposit method like online banking.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Navigate to the bout of your choice.

Wager $5 or more for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

You’ll either lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 bet or a bonus bet refund following a loss with the first-bet safety net. Any cash winnings or bonus bets you earn can be applied to matchups in any league this weekend.

100% Parlay Boost

One of the best in-app promos in the bet365 app is the 100% parlay boost. With this offer, you’ll need to build a parlay consisting of two or more legs. The parlay profit boost percentage will depend on the number of selections added to your bet. This can range from 2.5% to 100%. Any winnings you earn will be added to your account as cash. Keep in mind that you cannot use bonus bets with this offer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.