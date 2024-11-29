Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This content is sponsored by Sportradar. Today’s Black Friday slate includes Raiders-Chiefs…

New players who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can turn a $5 bet on the Raiders-Chiefs matchup or any NBA game into a $150 bonus. You could instead opt for a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return bonus bets if your first bet loses.

An AFC West clash will give football fans their fix on Black Friday, as the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the NBA, there are 10 games to choose from, including Clippers-Timberwolves, and Thunder-Lakers. You can bet on any of these games or another with bet365.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer for Raiders-Chiefs or any NBA game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Raiders-Chiefs, NBA Promo

Bet365 remains the only major legal online sportsbook to offer more than one new user offer. Most sportsbooks come with a fully-backed first bet or a 30-1 odds boost that requires a win for the bonus to convey. In the case of bet365, you can certainly choose to bet up to $1,000 on any game today and receive a bonus bet refund if your cash wager loses. If you’re more risk-averse, there’s a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer worth checking out. This promo will issue $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

You can choose to bet on a game prop like the Nets to beat the Magic, the Clippers to cover the spread against the Timberwolves, or the Raiders and Chiefs to go over the total points line. If you want to bet on Travis Kelce to score the first TD of the game or LeBron James to record a double-double, that’s available as well.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up for a bet365 account is as easy as it gets. Follow the instructions below to get your choice of a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first-bet safety net:

Sign up here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via your preferred account funding method.

Head to the matchup of your choice and place your first bet.

If you pick the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose. However, if you choose the $1,000 first-bet safety net and your bet loses, bet365 will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets to your account.

NFL and NBA Early Payout Promos

Bet365 has a pair of early payout promos to consider on Black Friday. As a sports fan, there might not be a worse feeling than watching your favorite team take a big lead, only to blow it and lose the game. As a sports bettor, the feeling can be enhanced with money on the line. Bet365, however, has put together a couple of early payout promos that will issue an early payout of your moneyline bet if your NFL or NBA team takes a lead of 17+ or 20+ points, respectively, at any time in the game. Even if your team eventually loses the game, the early payout promo would pay out your moneyline bet early.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.