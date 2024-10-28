Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A massive Monday night of MNF and World Series action is on…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek A massive Monday night of MNF and World Series action is on tap and new players who sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 will lock-in a $200 bonus with a $10 bet. This new user offer is available in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA, but there’s another offer available to bettors in other states.







Prospective bettors in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA will have the chance to turn a $10 bet on Monday Night Football or the World Series into a $200 bonus win or lose. Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to unlock this offer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will head into Yankee Stadium with the chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the World Series. At the same time, the New York Giants will head to Pittsburgh to face the 5-2 Steelers. Your first bet of $10+ on either game will earn you a 20x return in bonus bets.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP200 to bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football or the World Series. If you’re not in one of the states with that offer, register here with BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 for a $1,500 first-bet offer.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200: Bet $10, Get $200 MNF, World Series Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, VA Only) BetMGM Promo Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On October 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has one of the only guaranteed bonus offers in the business, making it a can’t miss for prospective sports bettors. All it take is a $10 bet on Giants-Steelers or Dodgers-Yankees tonight to earn a $200 guaranteed bonus. Keep in mind that this offer is only available in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, and VA. Players in other states can unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is detailed below.

You can throw down a $10 bet on a game or player prop in either matchup. Since the bonus will convey no matter what, it could make sense to wager on a player prop with long odds. For example, you could get far better value in a winning bet on Najee Harris to score the first touchdown of the game than on the Dodgers to win. If your bet wins, you’ll get back your stake, cash winnings, and the $200 bonus.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP200

Registering for an account with BetMGM will only take a couple of minutes. If you follow the instructions below, you’ll be able to turn a $10 wager into a $200 bonus no matter what:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP200. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Input an email address and create an account password.

Make a deposit of $10 or more through the deposit method of your choice.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Choose any market in the game of your choice.

Wager $10+.

Win or lose, you’ll earn a $200 return in bonus bets. You can then use the bonus bets on games in any league this week.

Activate a $1,500 First-Bet Offer in Other States

Although the bet $10, get $200 offer is a no-brainer that any sports bettor would want to take advantage of, it’s limited to a limited number of states. Players who have access to the BetMGM app, but aren’t located in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC, or VA can activate a different offer instead. This $1,500 first-bet offer will essentially insure your bet of up to $1,500 with bonus bets. If your bet loses, you’ll get a bonus bet refund to apply to other games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.