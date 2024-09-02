From a buyout to continued growth: How tech govcon Three Wire partnered with EagleBank to soar

From a buyout and transition phase to today’s growth, Three Wire and EagleBank leaders point to a common cultural perspective as a chief reason why their partnership has produced success for the federal technology contractor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One local business is all about sticking the landing. In fact, it’s right in its name.

Three Wire Systems gets its moniker from the perfect landing on an aircraft carrier.

“Naval Aviators target the three wire on a carrier deck,” its website states. “The one wire is too dangerous and close to the edge of the deck, the two and four wires are acceptable, but the perfect landing is marked by catching the three wire.”

Three Wire Systems is a federal government contractor focused on cybersecurity, software development and telehealth.

Greg Feldman, now CEO of the company, partnered with EagleBank during a transition period.

“It was really an interesting time in our corporate evolution,” he told WTOP during our Small Business September 2024. “The company founder wanted to retire, and we were looking to orchestrate a buyout, and EagleBank stepped forward and understood our needs, acted with urgency and helped us work through that process.”

“We actually started the process with our legacy institution, and they didn’t quite understand our needs to the level that EagleBank did,” Feldman added.

EagleBank has also helped Three Wire Systems grow since then.

Setting a path for a govcon’s future

“We have really scaled our business pretty tremendously over the last three years,” Feldman said. Highlights include building a 50-state telehealth network and a cybersecurity platform that’s currently being tested by the Defense Department, he said.

“Another attribute that I’ve found valuable in our banking relationship with EagleBank is problem solving, and it’s akin to the way that we approach our overall business,” Feldman said. “We’re built on a foundation of solving problems — key problems — for government clients in very critical areas. And anytime we came across an issue, they were one step ahead in terms of anticipating the issue and having an answer to that problem.”

He said that EagleBank’s support “allows us to focus on our mission, which is delivering to our federal government clients.”

Why culture matters in small business partnerships

Jeff Rubery, 1st senior vice president and market executive for Virginia at EagleBank, said the partnership is a natural one.

Based on decades of experience, “you begin to appreciate the value of culture and the value of the relationships that you build within that culture. And so business works best when you enjoy being with the people at the other side of the table,” Rubery said. “And Greg and his people at Three Wire have a similar cultural belief that we at EagleBank have, and so when you have that characteristic, things generally work out well.”

“Greg and his partners have done a wonderful job of growing their business,” he added, “and they’ve been very communicative with us along the way, if they’ve had some mid-course corrections to make, and we do the same for them.”

Rubery said EagleBank typically deals with transactions beginning somewhere near $1 million dollars and may go up to $30 million or more.

To discover more insights for entrepreneurs, startups and SMBs shared during WTOP’s Small Business September, click here.

Member FDIC