Capital Bank relocates to cultural hub of Washington D.C. on 14th Street

Capital Bank has always been committed to helping businesses in the Washington, D.C. metro region grow, and now it is planting its flag in the area even further by opening a new branch right in the heart of the nation's capital at 1400 W Street Northwest.

Processed with VSCO with a6pro preset

Processed with VSCO with a6pro preset

This content is sponsored by Capital Bank.

Capital Bank, a cornerstone of business growth in the Washington, D.C. metro region, has extended its roots deeper into the heart of the city by relocating their DC branch to bustling 14th Street. Known for its commitment to the communities it serves, the bank understands the importance of local engagement. “We recognize that to genuinely serve our communities and neighborhoods, we need to be there, in the thick of it all, part of the daily ebb and flow,” said Ed Barry, chief executive officer of Capital Bank.

14th Street is a vibrant neighborhood, filled with late-night restaurants, historic townhouses, popular theaters and vivid galleries. “We’ve helped fund and grow the community on 14th Street. Now it’s more convenient for our customers and other businesses in the area,” Barry adds. The street is a melting pot of cultures, reflecting the diversity of D.C. itself. “Capital Bank has been fortunate enough to help fund a business community that is a reflection of that diversity,” notes Barry.

The bank’s latest move symbolizes an unwavering commitment to investing where it counts most – within the community itself. It’s a concrete demonstration of the bank’s ethos, a firm belief that the best way to understand and cater to a community’s needs is to be a part of it. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is. It’s an essential step towards our continued mission of meaningful community engagement,” Barry emphasized.

Powering businesses through an entrepreneurial approach

Capital Bank, rooted in an entrepreneurial spirit, has a history of helping businesses across the DMV. Despite opening in 1999 amid a period of industry-wide contraction and consolidation, it has demonstrated consistent profitability. Today, Capital Bank is a publicly traded company with more than $2.2 billion in assets. The bank’ consistent performance has recently culminated in it being recognized as the #5 bank in the Top 20 Banks $2B – $10B ranking by American Banker.

“We have experienced a stable and robust growth trajectory over the last 20 years, but it’s really in the past five years that we’ve witnessed truly explosive growth,” shared Barry. This success, Barry notes, is due in no small part to the deep community ties and entrepreneurial ethos that have been the bedrock of Capital Bank since its inception.

Whether it’s supporting start-ups with SBA loans, bolstering growth with lines of credit or providing personalized financial advice, Capital Bank combines the financial muscle of a large bank with the finesse and intimate industry knowledge that only a local entity can offer. “Time and again, we’ve demonstrated our ability to help businesses navigate the choppy waters of growth and emerge successful,” Barry affirmed.

Capital Bank’s customized lending solutions are designed to power business goals, underpinned by easy access to local treasury and deposit services. These solutions are tailored to the unique needs of each business, underscoring the bank’s deep commitment to its customers. “The bank was founded by a group of entrepreneurs, and we’ve ensured that this entrepreneurial approach has continued to permeate how we make decisions today,” Barry noted.

Banking locally: Investing in the community and harnessing technology

Choosing a bank is often a challenging decision for businesses, with choices ranging between local, national and digital entities. Capital Bank makes a compelling case for the value of local banking, where community dollars fund local businesses, engendering a virtuous cycle of economic growth. “When you bank with us, you’re directly investing in your community, and this is the very essence of community banking,” commented Mr. Barry.

Capital Bank embraces a ‘branch-lite’ model, which has been carefully designed to cater to the evolving needs of contemporary businesses. By leveraging technology to minimize physical overhead, Capital Bank ensures its team members can dedicate more of their time to what really matters – understanding and serving the needs of customers and their businesses. It’s about creating meaningful connections with customers, rather than just transactions.

“When you bank with us, you’ll find that we’re more agile, more flexible and more in tune with your business needs than larger banks. Our decision-making processes are streamlined, without the red tape that can slow things down at larger institutions,” Barry shared.

Agility extends to Capital Bank’s expertise in specific sectors such as real estate and non-profits, which can often benefit from the kind of nuanced understanding that a local bank brings. “There’s a unique sense of reassurance that comes from knowing that the people advising you on your business are the ones who will help you find a solution,” said Barry.

Barry further emphasized the invaluable nature of local decision-making. “Your business isn’t just a number to us. We’re with you at every stage of your business journey, celebrating your wins and supporting you through challenges. Our team will work closely with you to help guide your business to the next level,” he concluded.