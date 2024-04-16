Don’t let spring showers keep you from exploring garden flowers in Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area

Spanning three counties in Maryland, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area offers exciting opportunities for history lovers and garden enthusiasts alike.

This content is provided by the Civil War Heritage Area.

Spanning three counties in Maryland, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area offers exciting opportunities for history lovers and garden enthusiasts alike. Consider this your ultimate guide to historic sites in Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties with refreshing outdoor garden experiences. No matter the weather, make the Heritage Area your destination this spring season.

On your way into downtown Frederick, make a stop at the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum to explore one of the oldest houses in Frederick County. Tour the house and award-winning Heritage Garden to learn more about this National Historic Landmark. In May, explore other gardens in Frederick on the annual Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Frederick, visit Heritage Frederick to learn more about the history of Frederick County and take respite in the secluded garden. After your visit, stroll the walkable streets of downtown, explore the shops, and grab a bite to eat. Check out Visit Frederick for more information on local businesses.

Visit the Pry House Field Hospital Museum on the Antietam National Battlefield to learn about Civil War medicine and experience the 19th century-inspired medicinal herb garden. Drive less than five minutes to the Newcomer House, another original home on the battlefield open to the public, to continue your day trip. In nearby Boonsboro, plan a visit to the annual Green Fest event held in May in the scenic Shafer Memorial Park.

While in Washington County, plan a visit to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts located in the city of Hagerstown. Spend the day touring exhibits and picnic in the surrounding grounds of the historic City Park. Also in City Park, visit the Jonathan Hager House Museum to explore the home of Hagerstown’s founder. Learn more about what the city has to offer at Visit Hagerstown.

Visit the historic country estate of the Union Mills Homestead, with its original furnishings, multiple outbuildings, and a working mill. Explore the scenic property to learn about the Shriver family and their contributions to the Westminster community and American history from past to present. Plan to visit during the Flower and Plant Market in early May, an annual event featuring craft and garden-related vendors.

Tour the Sherman-Fisher-Shellman House to visit one of Westminster’s earliest homes and enjoy the Shipley Memorial Garden. As part of the Historical Society of Carroll County, the house and garden offer visitors a tangible link to the history of Carroll County. While in town, explore the restaurants and shops of Westminster.