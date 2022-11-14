Paid to carpool? Yes please!

Did you know you can earn cash when you carpool or vanpool? Sign up for 'Pool Rewards and track your trips to earn $130 for carpooling or $200 for vanpooling.

This content is provided by Metropolitan Washington Council of Government.

High gas prices got you down? Cheer up because it pays to ‘Pool! That’s right – did you know you can earn some cool cash when you carpool or vanpool? Sign up and track your trips to earn $130 for carpooling or $200 for vanpooling. ‘Pool Rewards is an incentive offered by Commuter Connections, the regional commuter assistance program at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. The program is designed to reduce rush-hour congestion and improve air quality in the region. ’Pool Rewards offers a monthly financial incentive to newly-forming vanpools to offset their monthly expenses, charged by the approved vanpool companies servicing the program.

Yes, you can get paid to carpool/vanpool! Here’s how:

Sign up with Commuter Connections and the ‘Pool Rewards program to track your trips and earn up to $130 for carpooling or $200 per month for vanpooling over a 90-day period

Carpools enjoy free use of HOV and Express Lanes

Save on parking, gas, tolls and more every time you rideshare

Work on the go! Catch up on work and get more done when you’re a carpool/vanpool passenger

Get paid to carpool and earn some cash for each trip

‘Pool Rewards participants are also eligible for other Commuter Connections incentive programs

Reduce stress and earn cash by joining a carpool or vanpool through ‘Pool Rewards.

Get started today at https://www.commuterconnections.org/pool-rewards.