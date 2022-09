Sarah Downey is one of the Area Managers for Industrious in the DMV, overseeing all of the DC and Maryland office locations. She is responsible for managing the sales and operations of five existing Industrious locations and is excited to launch seven more within the next twelve months. Prior to joining Industrious in November of 2021, Sarah worked in the hospitality industry at Kimpton Hotels, the Fairmont Hotel and The Capital Grille before entering the coworking industry here in DC over eight years ago. Sarah is originally from Massachusetts and attended New York University in NYC before making the move to the DC area nearly thirteen years ago. She currently resides in Silver Spring, MD with her husband, her dog and her two young children.