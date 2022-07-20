Trouble finding that perfect ride? Factory order and get what you want!

Looking to upgrade your ride to something with that new car smell?

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks

Looking to upgrade your ride to something with that new car smell? Well, I wish I could say hop in your car, head down to the dealer, and pick from a huge selection of new shiny rides. However, manufacturers are still delayed by supply chain issues. Many vehicles are mostly built and waiting on a few parts before it can be completed and shipped. That means dealers continue to have low inventory and those popular trucks, crossovers and SUVs are so hard to find. You can settle for what you can find but that might not be local or really what you want.

Another approach: go online or call your local dealer and start a custom factory order. This is the best way to get it as you want it, and you don’t even have to leave your house. An email, a phone call or better yet the dealer website can help get started.

Look up the dealer website, click the custom factory order button, and start your journey. Select the make and model and leave some contact information. You can even select the options and any accessories you want to make it yours. This approach will ensure you get the model you want with the options, trim level and that important color. When you order, you can even take the qualifying incentives at that time. Although, if you think the incentives might be better later, you also have the option of waiting until the time of final delivery. You should not have to pay extra to order it online. Some dealers will ask for a small deposit to get it going and it will go toward the cost. Manufacturers are building as fast as the supply chain will allow, so you will not have to wait forever, but expect six to twelve weeks on most orders. You can expect the dealer to provide updates at various stages of the build and even schedule you for the final delivery at a time that is convenient for you.

No matter the approach you use to buy your next vehicle, the value of your current car will surprise you. Just like the new car shortage, good used cars are hard to come by and dealers need quality rides to help fill the lot. Remember if you are trading in, the scales are tipped in your favor. That said, a new ride is looking even better now. Remember to be patient. It can be so hard waiting.