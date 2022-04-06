6 reasons to visit the brand new Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria (Psst: For starters, it’s fun!)

At 52,000 square feet, it’s the largest Jaguar Land Rover dealership in the mid-Atlantic with twice the showroom space as its former Old Town location. We share a six reasons to drop by and bask in this full luxury car-buying experience.

Buying cars should be an experience, right? One that makes you smile though, not seethe or question your life choices. The team at the brand new Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria thinks so too.

“We’re trying to create an experience at this facility, more than anybody else has ever done in this area — a better luxury experience for our customers,” General Manager Roger Wildermuth said.

After 25 years as a fixture in Old Town Alexandria, the dealership — part of the Beyer Auto Group — this month opened its new location, just a block off the Beltway at 5636 S. Van Dorn St.

Obviously, if you’re in the market for a new or pre-owned Jaguar or Land Rover, you’ll want to visit, but Wildermuth welcomes everyone in and around the region to stop by and check out the shiny new dealership too. Here are six reasons why:

No. 1: Enjoy yourself

Yes, you might be in the market for a car, but Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria wants it to be fun. It’s one of the reasons, the dealership added lots of “goodies” to its new location, Wildermuth said.

Think a barista serving expresso, all day, every day. Plus, there are fresh pastries and sandwiches to nosh on while checking out the newest Jaguars and Land Rovers in a showroom that’s double the size of the Old Town location.

And right in the center, there’s a configuration lounge where you can get a close-up look at more than three dozen actual paint samples on handheld car exterior blocks, not just flip through a book or peer at a salesperson’s monitor. Plus, you can sit and configure and reconfigure combinations of models, exterior and interior colors, options and special packages on tablets, and then view the vehicles on large-screen displays in the lounge.

And, of course, take one (or two or three) of the dealership’s vehicles out for spin.

No. 2: Find the most Jaguars and Land Rovers in the DMV

“Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria is a 52,000-square-foot facility. It’s the largest Jaguar Land Rover dealership in the mid-Atlantic,” Wildermuth said, with more cars on display now both inside and out at a single location.

Now, the dealership offers Jaguars, not just Land Rovers, too. As a new dealership, he said, it has access to the all of the latest models of both from their manufacturers, even in a time of tight supply chains for new vehicles nationwide.

“Jaguar is going to all-electric in 2025, and we have the first of these new models on the floor now, which is super exciting,” Wildermuth said.

No. 3: It’s easy to get to (and to park)

“It’s much easier to get here. We’re less than a block off the Beltway, and the traffic is not as congested as it was when we were on Duke Street,” Wildermuth said. “We have great parking for our customers, not just six or seven spots like we did at our original location.”

No. 4: Experience great customer service

Service from an experienced team matters, whether buying or leasing, or bringing a vehicle in for service, Wildermuth said. That starts when people walk in the door, where they will find six advisers ready to help.

“We don’t want anyone waiting. And we make it possible for customers to pretty much do everything from their phones, from making that initial contact for an appointment to paying a bill,” he said.

No. 5: Rely on a highly skilled service provider (right away)

The dealership also doesn’t want people waiting days to get service, Wildermuth said. With 28 service bays and a team of technicians with more than 200 years combined experience caring for Jaguars and Land Rovers, it’s typical to get same-day service, he said.

The high-end tech experience starts with digitally checking a vehicle’s tire tread depth as it rolls across special pads in the drop-off bay area. Advisers check customers in using tablets, which are integrated on a service network that tracks every vehicle from that initial check-in through service and return to the customer.

“We can actually take care of our customers faster, quicker and more efficiently,” Wildermuth said.

No. 6: Learn about the dealership’s commitment to the community

The Beyer Auto Group is about to celebrate its golden anniversary, 50 years selling and servicing automobiles across the metropolitan-DC area. Each dealership works hard to be a part of the community, more than just another local business, Wildermuth said. For Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria, that includes supporting nearby homeless shelters through volunteering and providing clothing. The dealership also is an avid supporter of the National Zoo.

Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria is open seven days a week and offers service Monday through Saturday. The phone number is 703-370-6565.