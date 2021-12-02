Celebrating diversity on The Hill

The 117th Congress will eventually give way to a new makeup of lawmakers, when the 2022 mid-term elections take place.
If history is any guide, its makeup will continue to become increasingly diverse.
Nearly a quarter of the 535 members of the current Congress are racial or ethnic minorities, making it the most diverse in the political body’s history.
For the past decade, a record number of minorities has been elected in each succeeding election.
More than 120 lawmakers identify as Black, Hispanic, Native American or Asian/Pacific islander, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.
That’s nearly double the number of minority members who were in Congress 20 years ago.
Among the many current members: