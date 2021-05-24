The rise in popularity of the master-planned community

Here are five top advantages of living in a master-planned community.

This content is provided by Crown.

Photo credit: Maier & Warner Public Relations LLC Photo credit: Maier & Warner Public Relations LLC Photo credit: Maier & Warner Public Relations LLC Photo credit: Maier & Warner Public Relations LLC Photo credit: Maier & Warner Public Relations LLC ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

What it takes to land the home of your dreams has reached a fevered pitch with everything from escalation clauses, waived inspections, and sight-unseen offers. But, before getting caught up in the hype, there are two essential components to choosing your new home – lifestyle and location.

Increasingly, homebuyers are finding desirable locations and ideal lifestyles in master-planned communities – large-scale residential neighborhoods with an abundance of amenities that offer convenience and walkability. These communities check all the boxes for buyers looking for the energy of urban living with suburban conveniences.

Here are five top advantages of living in a master-planned community:

Community-serving Recreational Amenities: Enjoy country club-style amenities designed and built to serve you and your neighbors. At Crown, a master-planned community in the heart of Montgomery County, Md., residents have access to The Retreat, a neighborhood hub including a large clubhouse with a catering kitchen, expansive deck, outdoor fireplace, a rock-climbing wall, and a yoga studio. Residents can relax in the resort-style Olympic pool or play a game of pickleball, bocce ball or tennis. Walkable Downtown: A major draw to master-planned communities is a bustling “downtown” area offering options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents of Crown can walk to get morning coffee, hit the gym, or pick up some groceries. Meeting friends for happy hour or dinner or grabbing a bottle of wine to enjoy on the deck is just a few steps away. And, with Rio nearby, Crown residents are a short walk to the lake, an outdoor concert, or the movies. Variety of New Home Choices: Master planned communities are designed to offer the perfect blend of housing types to serve the needs of homebuyers. At Crown, first-time home buyers can find homes as low as the upper $400s, while downsizing buyers can find new homes with elevators and rooftop entertaining spaces. Crown has single family homes, townhomes, and condos in a variety of sizes with flexible floorplans. Homebuilders include Michael Harris Homes, Craftmark Homes, Lennar and Pulte Homes. Easy Access to Transportation: Crown is conveniently located at the crossroads of I-270 and the Intercounty Connector and within a few miles of the Shady Grove Metro. A resident shuttle provides daily morning and evening transport to the Metro station. Award-winning Location: Crown is not only located in desirable Montgomery County, but in the award-winning City of Gaithersburg. Gaithersburg ranked #1 most diverse small city in the nation by WalletHub and offers cultural, recreational and community services for residents. Crown has the premier advantage of being within the Great Seneca Science Corridor, the county’s largest concentration of advanced technology and life sciences companies.

Homebuyers looking for convenience, comfort and community are increasingly finding master-planned communities an appealing option in today’s market. They are trading large homesites for community-based premium recreational amenities, walkability to shopping, restaurants and entertainment and often times proximity to major employment centers.

Visit Crown today to see available homesites and learn if a master-planned community is right for you.