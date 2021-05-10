Ready to Return to In-Person Work? MCDOT Commuter Services Can Help!

For many people, to work remotely has been the norm for more than a year. But, as more people are vaccinated, employers have started to give their employees the opportunity to come back to the workplace safely.

This content is sponsored by Montgomery County Commuter Services.

Companies understand that to reverse what has been normal for so long may be a challenge for their employees, so they are now giving employees the choice to decide when to return to the workplace. Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT), Commuter Services can help employers build plans to ease the transition of returning to the workplace for their employees.

Commuter Services is a resource that assists employers to offer their employees flexible work schedules. This includes free guidance to help create or adjust programs that provide the ability to work part in-person and part telework, staggered schedules among employees, public transit benefit programs for employees and micro-mobility transit options, i.e. bikeshare, e-scooters, walking and biking.

By fall 2021, approximately three-quarters (76%) of employees are estimated to be at their worksite, according to a survey conducted by the Greater Washington Partnership. The Greater Washington Partnership is a civic alliance of CEO’s in the Washington region, and consists of employers and entrepreneurs focused to make the capital area a great place to live, work and do business.

The survey also found that while nearly 60 percent of employers stated that most of their workforce has teleworked full time during the pandemic, only one percent expect all of their employees to telework full time after the pandemic. Half of all employers surveyed expect their workforce to telework part time after the pandemic.

Commuter Services can help companies balance in-person, telework, or some combination of both. Commuter Services will help employers and employees come up with incentives and tools to make the transition easier while continuing to help keep roads less crowded.

Commuter Services can provide aid to set up telework programs or give suggestions on how current telework programs can be improved. They can also provide guidance on how to manage alternative work schedules, whether it’s flexible hours or staggered times to eliminate too many people at the worksite at the same time.

Less commuters on area roads has had a positive effect on the environment. Commuter Services offers many programs that are environmentally friendly and are alternatives to single-occupant drivers. The Commuter Services FareShare program encourages the use of transit and vanpooling for employees in Montgomery County. The County reimburses employers for a portion on the transit subsidy that the employer offers their employees. Businesses can help pay for their employees’ transit and vanpooling needs.

If biking or riding an e-scooter to work is feasible for employees, Commuter Services can provide free bike/e-scooter guides and route maps, as well as information on bikesharing and e-scooter sharing. Montgomery County offers the program to qualified participants to help reduce costs. The County also has a bike match program to help connect people who have a bike they don’t use any more with people who need a bike.

Commuter Services also works closely with other County departments to improve sidewalk and street crossings for pedestrian safety that makes walking to work easier. They can also help map out the best walking routes for pedestrians. Learn more about Commuter Services and how their programs may help your company by going to: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/dot-dir/commuter/index.html.