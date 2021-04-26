How Reada Kessler found weight loss success with EMP180

Meet Reada Kessler - she's not just the familiar voice on WTOP Radio, she's a REAL EMP client and we couldn't be more proud. Congratulations Reada! Your commitment to good health and wellness is an inspiration to so many.

This content is provided by EMP180.

Meet Reada Kessler – she’s not just the familiar voice on WTOP Radio, she’s a REAL EMP client and we couldn’t be more proud. Congratulations Reada! Your commitment to good health and wellness is an inspiration to so many.

What brought you to EMP? Was there one particular event that finally brought you to the breaking point?

I got to the point where I just didn’t like myself. I was tired of feeling defeated and unhappy. I was also scared that at my age, it was too late but then I saw Beverly Fox’s success on the program and thought “what do I have to lose?”

What were you most skeptical of when you first contacted EMP180?

Everything! I’ve done SO MANY weight loss programs and managed to gain the weight back and then some EACH AND EVERY time. It’s a sad cycle to keep going though. I had a particularly bad experience with a program that provided your food for you so that was probably where most of my skepticism came from when starting EMP 180.

What was your mindset as you were going through the program?

Determined is the best way to describe it. I was determined not to fail and to make it work.

Briefly describe your experience with EMP180.

My experience has been nothing short of AMAZING. It isn’t a diet – it’s a change of lifestyle. I changed my way of eating and once I got the hang of it, everything clicked. That and Vanessa’s guidance and support made a world of difference for me. I truly believe my weight loss journey is different this time and I’ve been given the tools to make sure I do not gain the weight back.

What would you like to say to the people who supported you through your weight loss journey? What would you say to your doubters?

I’m lucky to have a great support system. Those closest to me have been cheering me on from the beginning and now, with my success, are starting to follow my lead in changing some habits. My co-workers are the best and have taken an interest in my journey as well. If I have doubters, I wasn’t aware of them. I will say that most of my doubters before the weight loss were my doctors. So many of them were pushing me to have weight loss surgery because “at my age”, I probably wouldn’t be able to lose the weight. WRONG.

What’s the one piece of advice you’d give someone considering undertaking the EMP program?

DO IT. If you are serious about making a change, EMP gives you all the tools you need for success.

What are the top 3 things that you can attribute to your success?

My mindset. In the end, it is the choices I make that determine if I’m going to succeed. My coach. Vanessa has been my biggest cheerleader from the beginning, even when I wasn’t sure I could do it, she certainly believed in me. As time went on, she helped me navigate things like holidays and celebrations so I would still see results without feeling left out or deprived. She is always teaching me things to help me on my journey. The education. I now know how certain foods affect me – what works and what doesn’t. It’s different for everyone for sure but I know what works for me as opposed to just following a list of what to eat and when.

Do you feel equipped to face the invariable challenges you’ll face in maintaining at/near your ideal weight?

For the first time ever, I can say yes. Not only do I feel equipped to maintain the loss once I reach my personal goal, I know that when/if I start to struggle, I can always reach out and Vanessa/EMP 180 will be there to help. That is so important.

What strategies did EMP180 help you manifest that you feel confident will help you avoid “backsliding”?

The main one would be the concept of counting macros and having balance in what you’re eating when it comes to protein, carbs and fat.

Why would you suggest others choose the personalized nutrition-based program that EMP180 offers?

Why wouldn’t I? I’m living proof that it works. It’s not a magic solution – nothing is. The education you gain while changing your eating habits is the key. Plus you aren’t on your own once you’ve lost the weight. The lifetime coaching means you have somewhere to turn if you start to struggle or backslide or just need some extra support.