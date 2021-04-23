Frederick’s best outdoor dining

In the last year, maybe more than ever before, dining outside in Frederick County has been very popular.

In the last year, maybe more than ever before, dining outside in Frederick County has been very popular. It’s hard to beat the gorgeous early evening weather, comfortably casual atmosphere, and the lovely sounds of summer while you dine. It comes as no surprise that when expanded outdoor dining was introduced at many of the area’s restaurants, the reaction was very positive. Although there is no shortage of great options, a few places do stand out. These are the places to go for a unique and distinctly Frederick view while you eat and drink!

Perhaps an obvious choice for a meal with lovely scenery is Downtown Frederick. Any outdoor seating with a view of Carroll Creek park is going to be pleasant, but standouts include The Wine Kitchen, with its live floral umbrellas, and new on the scene Truth and Beauty, with its perfect spot overlooking the fountain. With the addition of parklets which turn on-street parking spaces into dining tables, there are a wide variety of restaurants offering views of Market and Patrick Streets. Some of these spots have gone above and beyond. The Tasting Room has wrapped their perimeter with beautiful lighting and Up On Market’s outdoor seating has the feel of a French garden cafe.

If your idea of a scenic view involves more of a vast countryside, there are great options for a stunning landscape too. Catoctin Breeze Vineyards looks onto the rolling Catoctin Mountains of the national park just across the road. This is one of the best views of Camp David’s location, though you’d have to know where to look! If you prefer beer over wine, Milkhouse Farm Brewery also boasts an ideal spot to relax and take in the farmland. If you can’t decide what you want to drink, the patio at Springfield Manor Winery Brewery and Distillery has a little bit of everything. This renovated farm property is guaranteed to visually impress. All three of these spots offer food, some through rotating food trucks. Check to see what’s available before you go.

Still not satisfied with your options? You can always take a picnic! Frederick County is full of great parks and trails, many of which have picnic tables and restrooms. Ice cream lovers can visit the drive through at Rocky Point Creamery and bring their treats to Point of Rocks Community Park to watch the trains roll past the historic station. Hikers can carry a picnic lunch from Catoctin Mountain Orchard to nearby Cunningham Falls State Park to eat on the sandy beach.

