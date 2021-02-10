CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Indulge your sweet tooth in Frederick, Maryland

Visit Frederick

February 10, 2021, 4:59 PM

Glory Dough and Diner

This vegan doughnut shop hand forges its small batch baked goods, offering new and different flavors every day (but there is always a chocolate option). They also offer a full breakfast and lunch menu. Come early if you’re visiting on a weekend, there is often a line down the block and when they’re gone they’re gone!

Must-Try: S’mores Doughnut

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Jamie Turner
Frederick Coffee Company

This casual cafe offers breakfast, lunch, baked goods, and a wide variety of caffeine. If you’re in the mood for chocolate, check out the bakery case and the specialty latte menu.

Must-Try: Chocolate Layer Cheesecake

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
Zoe’s Chocolate

Truffles, bars, pops, and even hot cocoa; this cute little shop has something for every chocolate lover. This family has been making chocolate since the early 1900s and their experience shows.

Must-Try: Potato Chip Chocolate Bar

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
Frederick Fudge and Ice Cream

You can often smell the freshly made fudge wafting down Church Street, it’s hard to resist stepping inside this corner shop. Fudge, Hershey’s ice cream, and other fun treats can be found here. They even sell pup cups so your furry friend can enjoy a treat!

Must-Try: Classic Chocolate Fudge

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Rocky Point Creamery

If you’re craving a frozen treat this winter, the drive-thru at Rocky Point is well worth the trip. This is some of the creamiest ice cream around and there are always a variety of chocolate flavors. You can also grab some fresh milk and cheese while you’re there.

Must-Try: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
Candy Kitchen

This shop has a very vintage feel, carrying some of your favorite nostalgic candies. They also have a giant display of chocolates that will take some time to look through.

Must-Try: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
The Perfect Truffle

This specialty chocolate shop makes a wide variety of custom chocolates including some classic standbys and some limited seasonal flavors.

Must-Try: Blood Orange Pink Peppercorn (a collaboration with local brewery Flying Dog)

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
Carriage House Inn

This restaurant offers an ever changing menu of desserts available for carryout and when you dine in.

Must-Try: Flourless Chocolate Cake

Photo credit: Visit Frederick

Visit Frederick
Traveling is the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth and if you’re a fan of cocoa, there are plenty of great options! While the list of amazing desserts the area offers is endless, we’ve narrowed it down for you just a bit. These are some of the best places to get chocolate in Frederick, Maryland.

Start planning your trip today at VisitFrederick.org.

