Indulge your sweet tooth in Frederick, Maryland

Traveling is the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth and if you're a fan of cocoa, there are plenty of great options! While the list of amazing desserts the area offers is endless, we've narrowed it down for you just a bit. These are some of the best places to get chocolate in Frederick, Maryland.

Glory Dough and Diner This vegan doughnut shop hand forges its small batch baked goods, offering new and different flavors every day (but there is always a chocolate option). They also offer a full breakfast and lunch menu. Come early if you're visiting on a weekend, there is often a line down the block and when they're gone they're gone! Must-Try: S'mores Doughnut Photo credit: Visit Frederick Jamie Turner Frederick Coffee Company This casual cafe offers breakfast, lunch, baked goods, and a wide variety of caffeine. If you're in the mood for chocolate, check out the bakery case and the specialty latte menu. Must-Try: Chocolate Layer Cheesecake Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick Zoe's Chocolate Truffles, bars, pops, and even hot cocoa; this cute little shop has something for every chocolate lover. This family has been making chocolate since the early 1900s and their experience shows. Must-Try: Potato Chip Chocolate Bar Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick Frederick Fudge and Ice Cream You can often smell the freshly made fudge wafting down Church Street, it's hard to resist stepping inside this corner shop. Fudge, Hershey's ice cream, and other fun treats can be found here. They even sell pup cups so your furry friend can enjoy a treat! Must-Try: Classic Chocolate Fudge Photo credit: Visit Frederick Rocky Point Creamery If you're craving a frozen treat this winter, the drive-thru at Rocky Point is well worth the trip. This is some of the creamiest ice cream around and there are always a variety of chocolate flavors. You can also grab some fresh milk and cheese while you're there. Must-Try: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick Candy Kitchen This shop has a very vintage feel, carrying some of your favorite nostalgic candies. They also have a giant display of chocolates that will take some time to look through. Must-Try: Chocolate Covered Pretzels Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick The Perfect Truffle This specialty chocolate shop makes a wide variety of custom chocolates including some classic standbys and some limited seasonal flavors. Must-Try: Blood Orange Pink Peppercorn (a collaboration with local brewery Flying Dog) Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick Carriage House Inn This restaurant offers an ever changing menu of desserts available for carryout and when you dine in. Must-Try: Flourless Chocolate Cake Photo credit: Visit Frederick Visit Frederick