Celebrate the Christmas season with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington

While many people end their celebration of Christmas on December 26, in the Catholic tradition, the Christmas season continues much longer! The Twelve Days of Christmas song refers to Christmas Day and the 11 days following, leading up to the feast of the Epiphany on January 6, the day the Wise Men visited to the Christ Child. The season also is extended until the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, celebrated in 2021 on January 10. More ancient traditions celebrate the Christmas season through February 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in the Temple (also known as Candelmas). The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington invites you to embrace the joy of the coming weeks and celebrate Christmas with us throughout the whole season!

Cardinal Wilton Gregory will celebrate his first Christmas Mass as a Cardinal at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on December 24 at 10 p.m.

He will celebrate Christmas Day Mass at 12 noon at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. On New Year’s Day, for the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God, Cardinal Gregory will celebrate Mass at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Masses will be streamed online on the Archdiocese of Washington’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Despite the many trials of this year, we look to end the year in peace, hope, and joy as we gather around the manger of the newborn King this Christmas. Jesus, the true Light of the World, offers fulfillment and peace in the darkness of these times. During these final days of Advent and into the Christmas season, find the perfect gift of God’s love at findtheperfectgift.org. Your family at the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington wishes you a blessed Christmas season and a Happy New Year.