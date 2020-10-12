Things to consider before your basement remodeling project

Here are a few tips for things to consider before you start that basement remodeling project.

This content is sponsored by Value Dry Waterproofing.

Expanding your space to fit the ‘new normal’ of having everyone at home for virtual work and learning is on everyone’s mind right now. However, remodeling projects are a big undertaking and too often, homeowners rush into a remodel without considering all of the factors.

Here are a few tips for things to consider before you start that remodeling project:

Interview a Few Companies/Contractors Before Committing

The general contractor responsible for your remodel will be in and out of your home regularly, managing your budget, and represent you to a variety of other home services vendors involved in the process. Be sure to ask the hard questions and be sure you’re comfortable with your choice from a relationship and financial perspective.

Choose a Realistic Timeline

We all want things done quickly, but quickly can often mean a less than stellar final product. Be sure to consider your family’s lifestyle, whether or not you’ll be living in the home, and potential weather incidents (if applicable to the work being done) as you create your timeline. Choosing a reasonable timeline up front will create peace throughout the process and a better relationship with your service teams.

Consider the Foundation First

You can spend a lot of money and time making things look pretty, but if you don’t consider the health of the foundation of your home first, you could end up doing that remodeling project all over again. Consider the actual concrete foundation, the interior perimeter walls, load-bearing/support beams, and more before deciding on design elements.

Our Value Dry Waterproofing team enjoys consulting with clients to be sure their home is ready for the remodeling project ahead.