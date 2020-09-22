How Maryland businesses can benefit from being energy efficient

Replacing old equipment with newer, efficient models is one of the easiest ways you can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs. Here is how your business can benefit, both down the road and now.

This content is provided by Washington Gas.

As a business owner, you have likely heard that it is important to be energy-efficient, both for the environment and for your bottom line. However, making changes may get pushed aside for more pressing matters. After all, the process can seem difficult and expensive.

But you don’t have to overwhelm yourself by doing everything at once. Instead, small steps can immediately improve your energy efficiency.

“Energy efficiency simply means using less energy to perform the same task — that is, eliminating energy waste,” the Environmental and Energy Study Institute says. “Improving energy efficiency is the cheapest – and often the most immediate – way to reduce the use of fossil fuels.”

Replacing old equipment with newer, efficient models is one of the easiest ways you can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower costs. Here is how your business can benefit, both down the road and now.

How to lower your long-term costs

When it comes to energy-efficient appliances and equipment, spending money now can save on cost overtime.

“Old, inefficient equipment can result in high energy consumption and higher energy bills,” says Monica Downs, senior energy efficiency program specialist with Washington Gas. “Customers often find updated, high-efficiency equipment functions better while also using less energy.”

The reason has to do with how appliances work. While each property has its own unique needs, natural gas provides reliable, customizable and cost efficient options.

For each piece of equipment you replace, your gas use goes down, lowering your utility bill and greenhouse gas production.

How to save money upfront

Buying new equipment costs money. That’s why Washington Gas has committed to help Maryland businesses with rebate programs for existing businesses and new construction projects. For a limited time, approved applications will receive an extra 15% on their rebates.

“A gas fryer typically receives a $1,200 rebate, but that is now $1,380,” Downs says. “A boiler generally receives up to $6,250, but that has been increased to $7,175.”

Additionally, if you apply for a rebate of less than $10,000, your application will be automatically pre-approved. Eligible equipment must follow efficiency requirements and, to qualify for the additional 15% rebate, applications must be submitted by October 31, 2020, and projects must be completed by December 1, 2020.

“Washington Gas wanted to offer additional assistance to customers right now, and we hope this limited time offer will help,” Downs says.

Even if your equipment isn’t included on the list of eligible options, Washington Gas wants to help.

“If your equipment is not listed anywhere, please call us,” Downs says. “If you have an emergency replacement situation and don’t think you can wait through the approval process, please call us. We want to work with our customers and are open to discussing any and all project opportunities.”

For more information on the rebate program, visit washingtongasrebates.com/MDbusiness or call 833-286-0860.