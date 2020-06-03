Riggo does it again

Ken Jenkins played running back for the Redskins in 1985 and was a teammate of John Riggins. When his mother’s house needed some work done, he called O’Connor Plumbing, having had a good experience with them in the past.

This content is sponsored by O’Connor Plumbing.

What would you do if you called for a plumber, and a Hall of Fame football player showed up at your door?

Well, that’s what happens when you call O’Connor Plumbing. There’s a very good chance that “The Diesel”, John Riggins, stops by to check on you.

Ken Jenkins played running back for the Redskins in 1985 and was a teammate of John Riggins. When his mother’s house needed some work done, he called O’Connor Plumbing, having had a good experience with them in the past.

His mother Ethel was so impressed with their work and how professional they were, she has had O’Connor back multiple times. From a busted pipe in the basement to fixing the hot water heater, unclogging a pipe and installing a new faucet in her bathroom. She’s been in the house for over 50 years, but O’Connor treated it like it was brand new.

A lifelong Redskins fan, who enjoyed the ultimate experience having her son play for the hometown team, Ethel got the surprise of a lifetime when O’Connor showed up for a maintenance check.

Two men in full uniform showed up as always, but this time one of them was a Super Bowl MVP. The problem was, Ethel didn’t recognize him!

After telling them her son played for the Redskins, Riggins asked if she remembered John Riggins. The answer of course was yes, and then surprise!

She couldn’t believe she was talking to John Riggins in her house. Needless to say, neither could her friends. Ethel was a star for a while after her experience.

“His smile was the same,” she said.

A bonus on top of it, she now has a signed football from John Riggins.

If you find it hard to believe that Ethel didn’t recognize Riggo, check out the video!

Now, if you have a burst pipe or any kind of plumbing issue, call 1-833-RIGGO44 and you never know who might show up.