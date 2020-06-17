Parenting those with autism during the pandemic

Parenting amid the COVID-19 pandemic and during stay-at-home orders present an array of new challenges for many parents. But for parents of children or young adults who have autism, parenting during this time creates unique and perhaps even more difficult challenges.

Individuals with autism may be confused about what is happening. Depending on where they are on the spectrum, it can be difficult for parents to communicate to their child why they are not getting on the bus in the morning, spending time with those they used to spend time with, and doing their regular activities and outings. Children and adults with autism tend to depend on routines to comfort and calm themselves.

With their former routines completely disrupted, and services and resources less available, or, in some cases, completely unavailable, children and adults with autism may have an especially difficult time adjusting to this new normal. People with autism like to know what to expect, so having a lot of unstructured time, as most do now, can be very difficult for them. While schools and therapists offer online help, parents may find that their children are less engaged with these virtual offerings. This a confusing new world to navigate.

Here are five tips for parents of children or young adults who have autism: