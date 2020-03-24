Staying protected during the coronavirus scare

In order to stay safe and healthy from this new pandemic, you need to make sure that you are following a few simple steps you can take to mitigate your risks.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has proved to be one of the most infectious viruses to ever hit the United States. This virus is far from the first epidemic to hit the US in the past few years, but these first few months have been alarming, to say the least. The groups who are at the highest risk during this outbreak are the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, and anyone prone to pneumonia.

World Health Organization Recommendations

The Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth of an infected individual and can reach up to 3 feet away just from simple breathing. This gets even worse when partnered with a cough, which is a common symptom of the virus. You can also catch this virus by touching objects or surfaces that have these droplets on it as well. Much like the common flu, the Coronavirus can live on a surface for between 24-72 hours.

In order to stay safe and healthy from this new pandemic, you need to make sure that you are following a few simple steps you can take to mitigate your risks. The first thing that you need to do is to really take the time to wash your hands thoroughly as often as you can. Before you eat any food or touch anywhere near your face, wash your hands for at least a full 30 seconds to a minute if you can. It is also recommended that you limit the amount you touch your face to a minimum as you could be transporting the illness from a foreign surface like a doorknob, a conference room table, or from an infected individual’s hands. Try your best to follow these guidelines and if you start feeling a tickle in your throat or have been exposed to anyone sick, keep your distance from anyone elderly or prone to sickness as you could unintentionally do serious damage to them.

If you are a part of the essential workforce and are still out there working, make sure that you are doing everything you can to follow social distancing protocols. Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you see, wash your hands as much as possible, and don’t touch your face. You should also take the time to get to know your healthcare coverage before it is too late. Remember to stay safe and if you can, lay low and quarantine yourself as much as possible. We will all get through this together stronger and more unified than ever.