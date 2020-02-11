Best Places To Get Engaged in Washington DC – Hidden Gems

When you think of proposals in Washington DC, there may be some obvious places that come to mind like, the Washington Monument, the Capital or Smithsonian, but you may not know about these hidden gems.
This content is sponsored by Silver Spring Jewelry
Wheaton Regional Park – Location: Wheaton, Maryland
This park offers many beautiful landscapes for your perfect proposal. There are trails for hiking, biking, or horseback riding through 11 miles of paved and natural paths. Picnic tables and grills are available throughout for you to set the stage for the best moment. Make sure you take a walk into the 50-acre Brookside Gardens. This will provide you with scenery from a variety of natural displays in the Japanese-style gardens.
Photo Credit: Flickr, Amrit Patel
Meridian Hill Park – Location: 16th Street & W Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Looking for fountains to propose in front of? Plan a trip to Meridian Hill Park, where you will find European-inspired fountains with cascading waterfalls. A few notable features are the surrounding gardens and beautiful Joan of Arc Statue that is the only equestrian statue of a woman in Washington, D.C.
Photo Credit: Flickr, Justin Schuck
Bluemont Vineyard – Location: 18755 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135
The Blue Ridge Mountains in Northern Virginia’s Wine Country are the perfect backdrop for your proposal. At Bluemont Vineyard, you will experience panoramic views of the gorgeous Loudoun Valley paired with a relaxed farm winery vibe. Whether you pick to propose on the expansive patio or in the tasting room, you and your partner will be blown away by the breathtaking views at this picturesque Virginia winery.
Photo Credit: Flickr ,
Jon
The Elkridge Furnace Inn – Location: 5745 Furnace Avenue Elkridge, MD 21075
Create a setting dating back to 1744 when you plan to pop the question at The Elkridge Furnace Inn. This historic mansion provides an intimate setting with decor and stairways that showcase the craftsmanship of the 18th and 19th centuries.The interior rooms have been restored to their prior colonial beauty. The Elkridge Furnace Inn creates both a uniqueness and richness in the main structure and utmost delight from their surrounding gardens.
Photo Credit: The Elkridge Furnace Inn
(Fortney, Elaina)
Rappahannock Cellars – Location: 14437 Hume Rd. Huntly, VA, 22640
Located in the historic Glenway Farm in Rappahannock County is the beautiful estate vineyard at Rappahannock Cellars. The stunning view along the Northern Blue Ridge is the perfect backdrop for a breathtaking proposal. Celebrate your engagement with a glass of wine made from the highest quality grapes in Virginia, with eleven varietals to choose from to savor the taste of “she said yes.”
Photo Credit: Flickr ,
Jon
Brighton Dam Azaela Garden Location: Brookville, Maryland
Brighton Dam’s Azalea Garden rests on 5 acres of hardwood forest, housing over 22,000 azalea bushes – the perfect lush garden setting for a memorable moment to pop the question. The updated gazebo on the property is the perfect romantic spot to bend one knee.
Photo Credit: Flickr ,
Mike Steele
Breaux Vineyards – Location: 36888 Breaux Vineyards Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132
With 3 acres of grapes on 404 acres of property, the scenic views at Breaux Vineyards, you won’t have trouble finding the perfect private spot to pop the question among scenic views that appear to be endless. Toast your engagement with one of the award-winning wines and celebrate a proposal perfect for wine lovers and romantics alike!
Photo Credit: Flickr ,
Dion Hinchcliffe