5 things you should know before you propose

This content is sponsored by Silver Spring Jewelry.

Is your love the one? It’s the most important question you may ever ask yourself. When the answer is yes, it’s time to plan a proposal and buy an engagement ring.

Buying a ring is significant, not just because of the cost but because of the emotions attached to it, so the pressure to get it right is intense. Some people will want to pick their rings, while others prefer to be surprised. If your significant other is in the latter group, don’t fret, as there are ways to ensure you make the right choice.

Here are five things you should know before you pop the question.

Friends and family can help

Although you know your partner well, it doesn’t hurt to get the input of others, like their friends, siblings, and parents. They can give ideas of styles they’ve noticed your other half admiring in the past.

Take any advice with a grain of salt, however. After all, the two of you know each other best, and the ring is a symbol of your love. That means, if you’ve been trusted to pick it yourself, your opinion is the one that matters in the end.

You need to know a ring size

Many people probably don’t know their ring size, but there are a few tricks you can use:

Measure the ring finger with a string.

Print a paper ring sizer from the web.

If the proposal is a surprise, raid a jewelry box to measure a ring you know fits well.

When in doubt, overestimate.

“Always guess a bigger ring size,” Silver Spring Jewelers, family owned and operated since 1971, says. “The last thing you want is to be on one knee, and the ring to get stuck at the knuckle. Then you can come back to us to resize.”

Silver Spring Jewelers will resize from bigger to smaller on an initial ring purchase for free, so rounding up the size carries no risk.

Jewelry style will guide you

Chances are, your future spouse already owns some jewelry, so pay attention. From earrings to necklaces to bracelets, they are all hints about what jewelry style would make for the best engagement ring.

The two important ring style choices you’ll need to make are the diamond size and shape (round, oval, cushion, pear, etc.) and the band material (white gold, rose gold, silver, etc.).

Take a look at the gems and precious metals already in rotation to pick up on any clues.

Ring insurance is helpful

It’d be nice if nothing ever happened to the ring, but there are no guarantees. Buying insurance gives you peace of mind in the face of life’s little accidents.

Your jeweler may have recommendations for good ring insurers, many of which will give a quote online. You can choose from plans with varying deductibles and coverage. Jewelry insurance can cover a variety of risk factors like loss, theft, damage, disappearance, floods, earthquakes, and worldwide travel.

Planning leads to a smooth proposal

Avoid stumbling over your words or fumbling for the ring box by practicing the proposal, either in the mirror or with a friend.

A proposal is as unique as the ring you’ve chosen and the person you want to marry, so write down what you want to say. It could be flowery or simple, prosy or to the point. Ideally, you should be brief — after all, you likely both already know the answer to your question.

