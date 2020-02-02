The Big Twenty: Counting down the 20 biggest local sports stories of the past 20 years

A lot happened in and around the District in the last 20 years, and for us, those from here and of here, the sports world flipped upside down.

The Big Twenty

2019 marked the end of what’s been a spectacular, tragic, exciting and controversial two decades in the region.

The List

The Washington Nationals went from 19-31 to the best team in baseball in 2019, leaving a legacy marked by rallying, a crowd clapping to a child’s song, dugout dancing and dominant starting pitchers. The combination produced Washington’s first baseball championship since 1924.The euphoria of a championship is hard to understand. At times, it’s hard to express after the fact, but becomes more clear as time moves. Everything changes. Everyone is affected. People in the moment emerge to mingle with others riding along. Claiming seismic effects is not an exaggeration.

Juan Soto graduated from good young player to star. A year prior, he returned to the Dominican Republic where someone came up to him in a grocery store and said, “You know you look like Juan Soto?” His aunt laughed at his side. This winter, he’s stopped for photos, admiration and to be embraced.

Davey Martinez went from manager who was surely being fired the next game to a hero in DC. And that was just one of the two championships at the top of the list in today’s Top 20 – the other? Well you have to know what that is by now.

