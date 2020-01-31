The Big Twenty: Counting down the 20 biggest local sports stories of the past 20 years

A lot happened in and around the District in the last 20 years, and for us, those from here and of here, the sports world flipped upside down.

2019 marked the end of what’s been a spectacular, tragic, exciting and controversial two decades in the region.

Just five years after professional football returned to Charm City, the 2000 Ravens found themselves on top of the football world. For a fanbase still bitter about the departure of the Colts nearly two decades earlier, the Ravens’ championship legitimized the franchise in a city desperate for good football.

Led by Defensive Player of the Year Ray Lewis, the Ravens clamped down on offense after offense en route to one of the most statistically-dominant seasons of all time.

The 2000 Ravens allowed just 10.3 points per game, an astonishing number that set the record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season in NFL history. The record still stands today, and given the offensive environment football finds itself in, likely will for a very long time.

They shut out a record four opponents and allowed 20 points just three times during the season. After a three-game losing streak in October culminating with a 9-6 home loss to the Steelers, the Ravens reeled off 11 straight wins, including four in the postseason.

In those 11 wins, they allowed 90 total points.

No, that’s not a typo. They allowed 8.2 points per game. No wonder they didn’t lose a game for three months.

