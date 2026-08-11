Lexi Thompson announces she’s pregnant with a girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lexi Thompson’s semi-retirement is about to get a lot more busy. She announced Tuesday she’s going…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lexi Thompson’s semi-retirement is about to get a lot more busy. She announced Tuesday she’s going to be a mother.

Thompson, who has 11 LPGA victories including a major when she was 19, got married earlier this year and posted on Instagram a photo with husband Max Provost and photos of the sonogram of a girl due in February.

“The best chapter of our lives is just beginning and we are so blessed and grateful. Baby girl, we already love you more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.

Thompson is playing this week in the Standard Portland Classic, her first tournament since the Dow Championship team event in June. She announced at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2024 that year would be her last full season. She played 13 times last year and reached the Tour Championship.

Thompson’s last LPGA title was in 2019.

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