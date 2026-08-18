Bayern midfielder Musiala reveals ‘neurological’ issue after collapse during game for 2nd time

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said he’s dealing with a neurological issue but doing well despite collapsing…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said he’s dealing with a neurological issue but doing well despite collapsing during a preseason game Tuesday at Heidenheim, three days after a similar incident against Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Germany international went down shortly after entering the friendly as a substitute in the second half. He received medical treatment and was helped as he walked off the pitch.

Musiala had collapsed Saturday during a friendly against Leipzig. German news agency DPA reported that he left the field on his own but still appeared dazed.

Bayern, in its report on Tuesday’s game, only said of the incident: “There was a setback when Jamal Musiala had to be subbed off with a knock minutes after coming on.”

After the game, Musiala posted a message on his Instagram account, explaining that he has suffered “treatable absence seizures” because of a neurological problem.

Musiala said he’s optimistic and receiving excellent medical treatment.

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