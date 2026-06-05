US military shot down Iranian drones launched toward Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it shot down four Iranian drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and then struck some of the Islamic Republic’s coastal surveillance radar sites in response.

“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” U.S. Central Command said on social media.

It was the latest in back-and-forth attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war.

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