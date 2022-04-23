RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » Social Media News » Don't call him CEO:…

Don’t call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘Block Head’ now

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block’s CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately.

It’s a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November. Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey’s title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up