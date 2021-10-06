Coronavirus News: What comes next after DC schools bill | Montgomery Co. plans test-to-stay unit | Los Angeles OKs strict vaccination mandate | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Former President Trump’s battle to return to social media

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 11:58 PM

Former President Donald Trump relied on social media throughout his presidency, but now, he fights to regain his status on any platform.

Shortly after the Capitol riot, Twitter decided to suspend Trump’s account permanently. He is also in the middle of a two-year suspension from Facebook following the events on Jan. 6.

Ever since his removal from both social media platforms, the former president has been trying to get back into the fold with his own site, with talks of creating a new social media platform.

Nine months later, no new site has been created.

Reports say Trump is having trouble coming up with a clear plan forward.

Tom LoBianco, Yahoo News contributor and author of the Mike Pence biography, “Piety and Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House,” joined WTOP to talk about some of the reasons Trump can’t get the platform off the ground.

Listen below.

download audio
Yahoo News contributor Tom LoBianco speaks with WTOP's Ken Duffy.

 

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

