Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 11:08 AM

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin responded Tuesday morning to an apparent shooting at a gas station, with one witness describing a “sea of people” fleeing the store.

Police were investigating at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, a small town off Interstate 94 about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. They released few details except to say that there was no threat to the community and that they were also investigating at a second gas station, a Mobil, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away.

A WISN-TV reporter tweeted that she saw a person lying on the ground near the station’s gas pumps, and a white sheet later covered the person.

A trucker who declined to give her name, citing fears for her safety, said she had just pulled into the Pilot to fuel up when a man ran out of the store. She said she then saw a truck ahead of her back up and make a U-turn to leave.

“Then, everybody starts running out of the Pilot, it’s truckers just running, sea of people, this one guy is yelling, ‘Run! Run,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god,’ ” the woman said. She said she asked one of the people what was going on.

“He said that somebody’s in there shooting,” the woman said. She said she did not witness any shooting or see anyone hurt.

In a statement, Pilot Co. spokeswoman Stephanie Myers said it’s “an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities.” The statement went on to say that the “safety and well-being” of the company’s’ employees and customers “is always our main concern.”

Associated Press writers Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee, Doug Glass in Minneapolis and Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

