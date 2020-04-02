Stay-at-home orders got you down? Check out these online challenges

From Facebook groups to tik-tok posts, people are coming up with creative ways to pass the time indoors. Just make sure you have some toilet paper handy.

With the spread of coronavirus forcing people to stay home, many are turning to online challenges to lend a helping hand and feel a sense of purpose, or just have some fun. Below, see a list of Facebook groups working to do good things, along with some viral social media videos that are helping people pass the time indoors.

Million Mask Challenge

More than 2,300 people have joined the Million Mask Challenge Virginia-DC-Maryland Facebook group, where people all around the region are firing up their sewing machines to make fabric face masks for health care workers. As of Wednesday, they had delivered more than 6,700 masks.

Coronavirus PSA Dance

A catchy public service announcement about the coronavirus from Vietnam got its own dance routine courtesy of Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang, and the video went viral in a good way.

Toilet Roll Challenge

Can you kick a roll of toilet paper around like a soccer ball? Pro players have taken up the toilet roll challenge, and you can too. That is, if you have a roll.

Blinding Lights Challenge

As families hunker down together, many are taking on social media challenges together, and the McFarland family’s take on this challenge is possibly the funniest on Earth.

