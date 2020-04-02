Stay-at-home orders got you down? Check out these online challenges

With the spread of coronavirus forcing people to stay home, many are turning to online challenges to lend a helping hand and feel a sense of purpose, or just have some fun. Below, see a list of Facebook groups working to do good things, along with some viral social media videos that are helping people pass the time indoors.
Million Mask Challenge
More than 2,300 people have joined the Million Mask Challenge Virginia-DC-Maryland Facebook group, where people all around the region are firing up their sewing machines to make fabric face masks for health care workers. As of Wednesday, they had delivered more than 6,700 masks.
Coronavirus PSA Dance
A catchy public service announcement about the coronavirus from Vietnam got its own dance routine courtesy of Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang, and the video went viral in a good way.
View this post on Instagram
#ghencovychallenge #handwashingmove #coronahanddance #VuDieuRuaTay 🌏 Because more international friends are coming to this post so I will change this to English for everyone: COVID-2019 disease is spreading, affecting people and social activities. Regular handwashing is considered a simple and effective method to protect the community from diseases (according to the World Health Organization). According to research by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), 78% of people say they wash their hands often but only 25% actually wash their hands after going to the toilet, 20% wash their hands before cooking. To spread the habit of washing your hands to prevent this disease, I invite you to take part in the #ghencovychallenge challenge with me. Game rules: You perform the dance of the song Ghen Co Vy with 6 hand washing movements as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health, based on the music song COVID-19 prevention – Jealousy, cooperation between Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, musician Khac Hung, singer Min and singer Erik. Take this challenge or share the following epidemic prevention habits: 1. Wash your hands often with soap or an antiseptic solution. 2. Do not put hands on eyes, nose and mouth. 3. Regularly clean personal hygiene, hygiene of utensils, houses and surroundings. 4. Wear a mask to go to public places, on vehicles or when you are sick. 5. Self-awareness to improve health for themselves, the family and the community. 6. People with symptoms of COVID-19 have high fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc. or close contact with infected person / person suspected of COVID-19 and limit contact with other people and contact local health facilities. After completing the challenge, SHARE + TAG immediately 2 friends want to join this challenge. ✌ 🌐 for news reporters and press who want to use my video, please feel free to do so. 🌐 for people want to dance my choreography, please feel free to do so, it’s all yours 🌐 join hands to spread this extremely useful message! 😉 #handwashdance #handwashingdance
Toilet Roll Challenge
Can you kick a roll of toilet paper around like a soccer ball? Pro players have taken up the toilet roll challenge, and you can too. That is, if you have a roll.
Blinding Lights Challenge
As families hunker down together, many are taking on social media challenges together, and the McFarland family’s take on this challenge is possibly the funniest on Earth.
@the.mcfarlandsDad has a new-found respect for dancers after this 😂 ##bloopers ##blindinglights ##happyathome♬ original sound – the.mcfarlands
