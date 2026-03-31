Portugal beats US 2-0 in World Cup warmup, Americans’ 8th straight loss to European opponents

Francisco Trincão scored in the 37th minute, João Félix added a goal in the 59th and Portugal beat the United States 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night to deal the Americans their eighth consecutive defeat against European opponents.

USA's Christian Pulisic (10) moves against Portugal's Joao Cancelo during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP/Mike Stewart) USA's Christian Pulisic (10) moves against Portugal's Joao Cancelo during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP/Mike Stewart) ATLANTA (AP) — Francisco Trincão scored in the 37th minute, João Félix added a goal in the 59th and Portugal beat the United States 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night to deal the Americans their eighth consecutive defeat against European opponents.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic was moved from a wing to the top of the attack but failed to convert a pair of good scoring chances.

Pulisic, who played only the first half, is scoreless in eight national team games dating to November 2024 and in 12 games with AC Milan since Dec. 28.

Preparing to co-host the World Cup, the U.S. has been outscored 22-6 during its losing streak against Europe and is winless against the continent in 10 matches since 2021.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino announces his World Cup roster on May 26, and the Americans play their last warmups against Senegal five days later and Germany on June 6. The Americans open the World Cup on June 12 against Australia, face Paraguay a week later and close the first round vs. Turkey on June 25.

Before a pro-US crowd of 72,297 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portugal went ahead after American midfielder Weston McKennie knocked a hard-to-control pass from Alex Freeman to Vitinha, who played a through ball to Bruno Fernandes. As defenders Chris Richards and Auston Trusty converged on the midfielder, he dropped a backheel pass to Trincão, who took a touch and slotted it past Matt Freese and inside the far post for his third international goal.

Félix scored his 12th international goal following Fernandes’ corner kick. Left unmarked just outside the penalty area, Félix sent a half-volley in on two bounces off the far post.

Freese was back in goal after his streak of 12 straight starts ended when former No. 1 goalkeeper Matt Turner played in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Belgium.

Preparing for a World Cup group with Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. Portugal was missing captain Cristiano Ronaldo (hamstring).

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