Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $253.2 million in the period.

