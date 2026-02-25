Manchester United: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) — Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.
The soccer club posted revenue of $253.2 million in the period.
