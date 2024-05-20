Adams, Reyna, Turner, Ream are US concerns ahead of Copa America

Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Matt Turner and Tim Ream, all coming off club seasons in which they saw little playing time over the final three months, were among 27 players picked Monday for the U.S. roster for a pair of friendly games ahead of the Copa America.

United States midfielder Tyler Adams (4) celebrates his goal with forward Christian Pulisic during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

“We have friendly games to build up their fitness and get them ready,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday after announcing a 27-man roster for pre-tournament friendlies against Colombia on June 8 at Landover, Maryland, and Brazil four days later at Orlando, Florida.

Players report from May 28 through June 2 and will train at Bethesda, Maryland. Twenty-six man Copa America rosters are due June 15, and the U.S opens against Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington, Texas.

Berhalter is looking ahead two years, to when the U.S. is a World Cup co-host, saying the goal was “really trying to build towards 2026. That’s the main objective here.”

Adams, the United States captain, played just one club match from March 2023 until this past March 13 because of a torn right hamstring that needed surgery. After returning to play two matches for Bournemouth in March, the midfielder was limited by back spasms to one game over the rest of the season, an 11-minute appearance on May 11.

Forward Josh Sargent, who last appeared for the U.S. at the World Cup, scored 16 goals in 26 league games for Norwich but has been playing with foot swelling.

“It’s going to be a balancing act in this training camp,” Berhalter said.

Reyna played just 280 league minutes for Borussia Dortmund in the first half of the season and 235 for Nottingham Forest following a Jan. 31 loan. He didn’t play at all after April 28.

“I don’t think there’s any added pressure for Gio,” Berhalter said. “All he has to do is continue to do what he’s been doing with our team, and he’s performed extremely well over these last nine months and shown that he can be an important part of this team.”

Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson were picked at goalkeeper. Turner lost his starting job at Nottingham Forest after allowing a series of weak goals and played just one club match after Feb. 28 and none since April 2.

Zack Steffen was left off despite making 14 starts in his return to Major League Soccer.

“Zack is doing pretty well with Colorado,” Berhalter said. “The message to Zack is that this is not permanent status not to have him in. We feel like going into this tournament we wanted to to go with the same three goalkeepers that we thought worked really well at the last World Cup. Matt’s the No. 1 as of now.”

Ream lost his starting role at Fulham during the second half of the season. The 36-year-old started and captained the Cottagers in Sunday’s season finale, his first appearance since Feb. 17.

Players omitted from the 2022 World Cup roster included defenders Aaron Long, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris. Right back Sergiño Dest will miss the tournament after tearing an ACL in training with PSV Eindhoven on April 20.

Players on the roster who didn’t go to Qatar included defenders Kristoffer Lund, Mark McKenzie, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman and Timmy Tillman, and forwards Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi.

Haji Wright, who scored 16 goals in 44 league matches for Coventry, could be shifted from striker to winger, leaving Balogun, Pepi and Sargent as strikers.

Just four players are from MLS: goalkeeper Johnson, defenders Shaq Moore and Miles Robinson, and midfielder Timmy Tillman.

Defender Bryan Reynolds, midfielder Aidan Morris and winger Kevin Paredes were left off because they are headed to the under-23 roster for the Olympics. Berhalter said players in the training camp also were under Olympic consideration, depending on workload, along with defenders Zimmerman and Auston Trusty, and forward Brandon Vázquez. Three overage players are allowed.

___

United States roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff), Sean Johnson (Toronto), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Timmy Tillman (Los Angeles FC)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry)

___

